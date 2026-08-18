Ford appoints global manufacturing veteran to lead Silverton plant

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has appointed Angela Weathers as plant manager of its Silverton manufacturing facility in Pretoria, effective from August 2026.

Weathers succeeds Suresh Babu, who returned to India at the end of July to become plant manager at Ford’s Chennai Powertrain Operations.

She joins the South African operation after serving as Ford’s director of manufacturing quality operating systems in the US. She will report to Ford South Africa vice-president for manufacturing operations, Ockert Berry.

Weathers has spent more than three decades in Ford’s global manufacturing organisation, holding senior positions across engineering, quality, plant operations and management.

Her experience includes overseeing manufacturing transformation programmes, operational and quality systems, workplace safety and employee development.

READ: Ford Ranger retains SA double-cab sales crown in first half of 2026

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Weathers led Ford’s ventilator production programme in the US. The initiative formed part of the company’s response to shortages of critical medical equipment during the health crisis.

She takes charge of Silverton at a time when Ford and other South African vehicle manufacturers such as BMW, Isuzu, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen face growing pressure to improve productivity, localisation and export competitiveness amid shifts in the global automotive industry.

Ford Ranger production hub

The Silverton plant produces the Ford Ranger for South Africa and more than 100 export markets. It is one of the company’s strategically important global manufacturing operations and a major contributor to South Africa’s vehicle-export sector.

The facility was recently presented with Ford’s Global Vehicle Operations Plant Quality Excellence Award, which recognised Silverton as the company’s highest-performing Ranger manufacturing plant.

Berry said Weathers’ background in quality systems, advanced manufacturing technology and people management would support the next stage of the plant’s development.

“Angela has built an exceptional career across Ford’s global manufacturing organisation, combining operational excellence with deep expertise in quality, advanced manufacturing technologies and people leadership,” he said.

Ford’s second century of operations in South Africa

Her appointment also coincides with Ford’s second century of operations in South Africa. The American vehicle manufacturer established its local presence in 1923 and has since developed manufacturing and export operations centred on the Ranger.

Weathers will be tasked with maintaining the plant’s quality performance while improving efficiency, innovation and competitiveness in an increasingly challenging global production environment.