Geely Launches E5 Apex Plus Electric SUV in South Africa from R788K

Chinese automotive brand Geely Auto is expanding its electric vehicle ambitions in South Africa with the launch of the new Geely E5 Apex Plus, a battery-powered SUV priced from R788 888.

The newcomer joins the growing list of electric SUVs entering the local market as Chinese brands intensify competition against rivals such as the BYD Sealion 7, Volvo EX30 and

BMW iX1.

Three derivatives

The E5 range is now available in three derivatives locally, with the entry-level Aspire priced from R699,999, the Apex from R759,999 and the new flagship Apex Plus from R788,888.

The Apex Plus arrives with a larger 68.39 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, improving driving range from 410 km in the Apex to a claimed 450 km on the WLTP cycle. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 160 kW and 320 Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 175 km/h.

Refined, smooth and comfortable

I got an opportunity to drive the E5 EM-i during the December 2025 holidays and thoroughly enjoyed the vehicle’s refinement, smooth power delivery and overall comfort. With the bigger battery and improved range offered by the new Apex Plus derivative, expectations are naturally high for an even more accomplished driving experience.

Geely says the E5 Apex Plus has been designed for South Africans seeking lower running costs, reduced maintenance expenses and freedom from rising fuel prices.

The vehicle supports AC charging up to 11 kW and DC fast charging up to 100 kW, with the battery capable of charging from 30% to 80% in around 20 minutes under fast-charging conditions.

Technology features

Inside, Geely has packed the SUV with technology features including a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, leather-appointed seats, a panoramic sunroof, voice control and over-the-air software updates.

Safety features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Geely E5 Apex Plus is backed by a six-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, a six-year/120,000 km service plan and an eight-year/200,000 km battery warranty.

As more Chinese automotive brands aggressively push into South Africa’s new-energy vehicle market, Geely’s latest offering signals that competition in the electric SUV segment is only beginning to heat up.

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