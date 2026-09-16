Hyundai Exter Cargo joins SA’s compact delivery van market at R284,500

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has expanded its Exter range with a new Cargo panel van aimed at small businesses, entrepreneurs and fleet operators requiring a compact delivery vehicle.

Priced at R247,392 excluding VAT, or R284,500 including VAT, the Exter Premium 1.2 Cargo is based on Hyundai’s Exter compact SUV but replaces the rear passenger accommodation with a flat, enclosed load area.

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The five-door Cargo is consequently configured as a two-seater and is homologated as a light commercial vehicle. This means qualifying business customers may reclaim VAT, subject to applicable tax requirements.

Its SUV origins also give the Exter Cargo increased ground clearance compared with more conventional small panel vans, potentially making it better suited to operators regularly travelling on gravel roads or poorly maintained surfaces.

Power comes from Hyundai’s naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 61kW and 114Nm. It drives the front wheels through a manual gearbox, with Hyundai claiming average fuel consumption of 5.7 litres/100km.

Despite its commercial focus, standard equipment includes air conditioning, electric windows, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, remote central locking and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. Safety equipment includes six airbags and an anti-lock braking system.

“The Hyundai Exter Cargo gives small-business customers a practical alternative that is affordable to buy and economical to operate,” said Hyundai Automotive South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson.

The newcomer enters a small but important segment of the local market, where potential alternatives include the Suzuki Eeco panel van, Citroën Hola, Renault Triber Express and larger, more traditional light-commercial offerings such as the Volkswagen Caddy and Toyota Rumion-based commercial conversions, depending on a buyer’s load-space and budget requirements.

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Hyundai is also targeting fleet operators with dedicated labour rates and parts discounts through its dealer network. The company says its parts operation achieves a first-time parts-pick rate of more than 90%, supported by overnight parts delivery across its approximately 100-strong Southern African dealer network.

The Exter Cargo’s combination of compact dimensions, SUV-derived ground clearance and enclosed load area gives Hyundai another entry point into South Africa’s small-business and last-mile delivery market.

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