iCAUR V23 passes 100,000 global sales as SA demand grows

Chinese electric vehicle newcomer iCAUR says its V23 has surpassed 100,000 global sales less than two years after its international launch, while the boxy SUV is also gaining traction in South Africa.

Part of the Chery Group, iCAUR introduced the V23 locally on May 28 as it expanded the Chinese manufacturer’s presence in South Africa’s growing new-energy vehicle market.

The company recorded 655 local vehicle sales during its first three full months, with the V23 accounting for 496 units, or about 76% of the total.

READ: iCAUR debuts bold EV future at Auto China 2026

V23 sales increased from 160 units in June to 243 in July and 252 in August, representing growth of almost 58% over the three-month period.

Globally, the V23 went on sale in December 2024 and is now offered in more than 20 markets. iCAUR says Thailand has accounted for more than 7,500 units, while the model has also recorded encouraging sales in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The V23’s retro-inspired, upright styling differentiates it from many conventional electric crossovers. It measures 1.90 metres wide and 1.84 metres tall, with a 2,735mm wheelbase.

Ground clearance is 210mm, while approach and departure angles of 43 and 41 degrees respectively provide some ability away from tar, although its capabilities will depend on the terrain and drivetrain selected.

South African buyers can choose between rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive derivatives.

The V23 enters an increasingly competitive local electric SUV market, where potential alternatives include the BYD Atto 3, Volvo EX30, Omoda C5 EV and the recently introduced JAECOO J5 EV, although these adopt more conventional crossover designs.

READ: Jaecoo launches first fully electric J5 BEV in South Africa

The V23 received a Red Dot design award in 2026 and carries a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating. iCAUR plans to expand its boxy SUV range with the larger V27, although South African launch timing has yet to be confirmed.

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