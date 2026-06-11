Isuzu pumps R510m into local suppliers, creating jobs and boosting SA manufacturing

Japanese bakkie manufacturer Isuzu Motors South Africa has invested R510-million into supplier development and tooling programmes, reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing and strengthening South Africa’s automotive value chain.

The investment formed part of the development programme for the latest Isuzu D-Max and has enabled local suppliers to expand production capacity, improve manufacturing capabilities and meet the company’s stringent global quality standards.

According to Isuzu, the funding supported the development of 729 vendor tools across its supplier network, helping local companies manufacture 250 locally sourced components used in the new D-MAX.

Bid to boost supplier competitiveness

The announcement comes at a time when South Africa’s automotive industry is intensifying efforts to increase localisation and supplier competitiveness in line with the goals of the South African Automotive Masterplan (SAAM) 2035, which aims to grow local vehicle production and increase local content across the sector.

Komane Pitso, executive vice-president for procurement and logistics at Isuzu Motors South Africa, said supplier development remains critical to the long-term sustainability of the country’s automotive manufacturing industry.

“Developing capable and competitive local suppliers is fundamental to the sustainability of South Africa’s automotive industry. Our investment extends beyond vehicle production. It is about creating opportunities for suppliers to grow, strengthening manufacturing capability and building a resilient supply chain that can support future vehicle programmes,” said Pitso.

Economic benefits for Eastern Cape

The programme has also translated into tangible economic benefits for the Eastern Cape, South Africa’s automotive manufacturing hub.

Local supplier VSL Manufacturing, which was incubated as part of Isuzu’s localisation strategy, created 52 new jobs and now produces 25 large body panels for the D-MAX, including bonnets, doors, tailgates and body-side panels.

Another supplier, Praga, expanded its operations and added 34 new jobs to support the production of stamped and welded chassis frame assemblies supplied directly to Isuzu’s Gqeberha plant.

Skills development and technology transfer

Beyond job creation, the initiative has accelerated skills development and technology transfer. Local suppliers received technical support from Isuzu’s global operations in Japan and Thailand, exposing South African manufacturers to world-class quality planning, tooling development and production processes.

The latest D-MAX programme has achieved deeper localisation than its predecessor, with locally produced components now including grilles, chassis frame assemblies, brake pedals, seat trim components and various plastic parts.

Pitso said localisation remains a strategic priority because it reduces import costs, strengthens local industrial capability and improves the competitiveness of South Africa’s automotive sector.

As competition intensifies among manufacturers such as Toyota South Africa Motors, Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa and Volkswagen Group Africa, Isuzu believes supplier development will remain a key driver of future growth, job creation and industrialisation in the country.

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