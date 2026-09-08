LDV T60 Max Plus joins SA bakkie battle at R699 000, with 500Nm

LDV South Africa has expanded its bakkie range with the introduction of the T60 Max Plus, a new double-cab 4×4 aimed at buyers seeking a combination of strong diesel performance, off-road ability and premium equipment.

Unveiled at the recent Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, the T60 Max Plus is priced from R699,000 and becomes one of the more powerful derivatives in LDV’s growing local line-up.

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Power comes from a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine producing 160kW and 500Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Drivers can select between 2WD, 4WD High and 4WD Low, while an on-demand rear differential lock is fitted for more challenging terrain.

The bakkie has an 830kg payload and a braked towing capacity of 3,000kg. LDV claims combined fuel consumption of 8.9l/100km from its 73-litre tank.

The T60 Max Plus enters one of South Africa’s most competitive vehicle segments, where it will face established rivals including the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Volkswagen Amarok, as well as increasingly prominent Chinese contenders such as the GWM P-Series and JAC T9.

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LDV is positioning the Max Plus towards the more premium end of the T60 range. Standard equipment includes dual 12.3-inch displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and leather-trimmed seats.

The front seats are electrically adjustable and heated, while other convenience features include a heated multifunction steering wheel, climate control with rear vents, keyless entry and push-button start.

Safety and driver-assistance technology includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, stability and traction control and hill-descent control. A 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors are also standard.

The launch forms part of a significant product expansion by LDV following what its South African CEO, Gerhard Moolman acknowledged was a slow start after the brand entered the local market in 2024.

Recent additions include T60 Utility single- and double-cab derivatives, G10+ and Deliver 9 commercial vans and the seven-seat D90 Elite SUV.

LDV, which is owned by Chinese automotive giant SAIC Motor, is also expanding its retail and after-sales footprint. The company is targeting more than 55 dealerships and service centres across South Africa by the end of 2026.

The T60 Max Plus is sold with a five-year/200,000km warranty.

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