Volkswagen adds dark-themed Amarok as bakkie battle continues to heat up

South Africa’s fiercely contested bakkie segment continues to heat up as manufacturers roll out new models and updates ahead of the arrival of the highly anticipated ninth-generation Toyota Hilux, the long-standing king of the local bakkie market.

The latest entrant is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which has expanded its Amarok range with the introduction of the new Dark Label derivative, a more design-focused version of its premium double-cab bakkie.

The launch comes amid a flurry of activity in the segment. Recent updates and new arrivals include the refreshed Ford Ranger line-up, Isuzu D-Max, the plug-in hybrid Nissan Navara revealed internationally, the JMC Vigus, updated Mitsubishi Triton derivatives and growing competition from Chinese brands such as GWM, LDV and Foton.

Blacked-out styling elements

Based on the Amarok Style model, the new Dark Label derivative distinguishes itself through a series of blacked-out styling elements aimed at buyers seeking a more premium and distinctive appearance.

The exterior features matt-black 20-inch alloy wheels, a black radiator grille, black underbody protection, darkened rear windows, black roof rails, mirror caps, side steps and door handles. At the rear, darkened taillights, a matte-black styling bar and black tailgate accents complete the look.

Inside, Volkswagen has continued the dark theme with black ArtVelours seats, black door panels, an Ebony Black headliner, velour floor mats and a leather steering wheel featuring Dark Label branding.

Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system

Customers can choose between two engine options. The entry-level model is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 125kW and 405Nm, while the flagship derivative is fitted with Volkswagen’s 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel delivering 184kW and 600Nm. Both models are equipped with Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmissions.

Pricing starts at R931,600 for the Amarok Style 2.0 TDI Dark Label and rises to R1.11 million for the V6-powered Dark Label.

The Amarok range is sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

With competition intensifying across the segment, manufacturers are clearly positioning themselves aggressively before Toyota officially unveils the latest evolution of the Hilux, a model that continues to set the benchmark for bakkie sales in South Africa.

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