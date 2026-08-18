Leapmotor expands SA range with B10 Hybrid EV priced from R499,900

Chinese electric vehicle maker Leapmotor is expanding its South African range with the new B10 Hybrid EV, a compact SUV offering electric driving for shorter trips, and a petrol-powered range extender for longer journeys.

Orders opened on Tuesday, August 18, with the B10 becoming the Chinese new-energy vehicle brand’s second local model after the larger C10 Hybrid EV.

Pricing starts at R499,900 for the B10 Style, while the Design derivative costs R549,900. Both models include a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.

Although marketed as a hybrid, the B10 uses range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) technology. Its wheels are driven exclusively by a 158kW electric motor, while a 1.5-litre petrol engine functions only as a generator to replenish the battery when required. Unlike a conventional hybrid, the combustion engine has no mechanical connection to the wheels.

An 18.8kWh battery provides a claimed electric-only range of up to 86km, potentially allowing many owners to complete their daily commute without using petrol. With the range extender operating, Leapmotor claims a combined driving range of up to 900km.

The manufacturer also quotes combined fuel consumption of 0.9 litres/100km, although real-world consumption will depend heavily on charging frequency, journey length and driving conditions.

Built on Leapmotor’s LEAP 3.5 technological platform, the B10 features a 14.6-inch high-resolution central touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Owners can use the Leapmotor smartphone application to lock or unlock the vehicle, activate the climate control remotely, check battery and range information, schedule charging and monitor driving data. The platform also supports over-the-air software updates.

Standard safety equipment includes seven airbags and 17 advanced driver-assistance functions. Leapmotor says the B10 has achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

South African customers will be offered five exterior colours and two interior themes, with Starry Night Blue serving as the introductory launch colour.

The more affordable B10 could help Stellantis build sales momentum for Leapmotor in South Africa. Its first local model, the C10 REEV, appears to have gained limited traction since its launch in October 2025.

“Although we have only sold 72 units of the Leapmotors C10, the SA launch of the C10 was treated as a limited test case for Stellantis to enable us to better understand the market dynamics for this type of product, since we had no existing footprint or brand equity in SA. With our first product we took a conservative approach, but we will be escalating our efforts in 2027 using the knowledge and insights we have gained from this initial test case. The insights from the C10 launch have enabled us to better understand the appetite and scope of these products and we will increase our efforts with the Leapmotor line up in South Africa in future,” said Sizwekazi Mdingi, Head of Communications at Stellantis SA.

The B10 enters an increasingly competitive compact electrified SUV market as Chinese manufacturers expand their presence in South Africa. Its combination of electric-first propulsion and extended touring range could appeal to motorists interested in electric driving but concerned about charging availability on longer routes.

READ: Geely launches E5 Apex plus electric SUV in South Africa

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