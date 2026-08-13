Lepas passes 1 000 sales as newcomer expands SA footprint

Chinese automotive brand Lepas has passed the 1 000-vehicle sales mark in South Africa, a significant early milestone as the Chery-backed manufacturer seeks to establish itself in one of the continent’s most competitive vehicle markets.

The achievement comes as Chinese automotive brands continue to strengthen their presence in South Africa, offering motorists a growing range of passenger vehicles and SUVs across multiple segments.

Lepas general manager Jay Jay Botes described the milestone as a defining moment for the company’s local operations.

“Surpassing 1 000 sales is a defining moment for Lepas South Africa and everyone who has supported our journey,” said Botes, thanking customers, dealers, service teams and partners who have contributed to the brand’s expansion.

Dealer network continues to grow

Alongside its sales growth, Lepas has accelerated the development of its retail and aftersales network.

In May, the company operated 27 dealerships and 39 appointed service stations nationwide. Since then, its dealership network has expanded to 29 operational locations, with Waterfall becoming the latest addition. The company has appointed 42 dealerships in total, several of which are expected to become operational as expansion plans continue.

A strong dealer and service network is widely regarded as critical for any emerging vehicle brand seeking long-term success in South Africa, where consumer confidence is closely linked to aftersales support and parts availability.

Rising competition among chinese brands

Lepas enters a market that has seen a rapid influx of Chinese manufacturers in recent years. Brands such as Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo, GWM, Haval, BYD, Jetour and Geely are all competing for market share as South African consumers increasingly embrace Chinese-made vehicles.

The growing competition has transformed the local automotive landscape, with many brands attracting buyers through competitive pricing, technology-rich offerings and extended warranty packages.

For Lepas, however, sustained success will depend on more than achieving early sales targets.

Long-term success will be the real test

Industry observers note that newer entrants must prove their staying power by maintaining parts availability, providing reliable service support and protecting residual values as vehicle volumes increase.

While the first 1 000 sales provide an encouraging foundation, building a trusted brand reputation over the long term remains a key challenge.

Botes said the company’s focus remains firmly on customer support and strengthening its dealer and service infrastructure as it continues to grow.

Betting on design and technology

Lepas is positioning itself as a modern lifestyle-focused brand, highlighting vehicle design, technology, comfort and everyday practicality as key selling points.

The strategy is aimed at helping the company stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace where consumers have more choice than ever before.

With more than 1 000 vehicles now on South African roads and a steadily expanding network of dealers and service centres, Lepas has achieved an important early milestone. The next challenge will be maintaining momentum and converting initial interest into a sustainable long-term presence in the local automotive sector.