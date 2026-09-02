Mitsubishi Pajero returns as new flagship SUV

Mitsubishi Motors has unveiled the first new-generation Pajero in more than two decades, reviving the well-known nameplate after global production of its predecessor ended in 2021.

Revealed in Tokyo following a five-year development programme, the new Pajero will be manufactured in Thailand and exported to more than 100 markets, including South Africa. Local launch timing, model specifications and pricing have not yet been announced.

First introduced in 1982, the Pajero established a reputation as a capable family off-roader and became one of Mitsubishi’s most recognisable products. More than 3.29-million units were produced over four generations.

Its reputation was reinforced in motorsport, where the Pajero secured 12 Dakar Rally victories, including seven consecutive wins.

READ: Mitsubishi aims to win back loyalists with new Destinator

Built for serious off-roading

The new model retains a ladder-frame construction and will be powered by a specially developed 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine producing 480Nm. Mitsubishi has not disclosed its power output. The engine is paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system offers rear-wheel drive, full-time four-wheel drive and high- and low-range modes with a locked centre differential. It is supported by the company’s Super All-Wheel Control system, which manages acceleration, braking and cornering forces.

Drivers can choose between Normal, Eco, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock settings. Off-road specifications include 230mm of ground clearance, a 30.4-degree approach angle and a 25.8-degree departure angle.

The Pajero adopts independent double-wishbone front suspension and a five-link rigid rear axle. Mitsubishi says the arrangement was developed to balance off-road articulation with improved comfort and stability on tarred roads.

High-tech cabin and safety focus

Inside, two 14.3-inch screens form a single digital display. The system can show information including altitude, compass direction and vehicle pitch and roll angles. Wireless smartphone connectivity and a 12-speaker Yamaha audio system are also available.

Safety and assistance features include autonomous emergency braking with vulnerable road-user detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, front cross-traffic alert and a surround-view camera system. Eight airbags are fitted, including the first centre airbag offered by Mitsubishi.

Set to challenge established rivals

The revived Pajero will enter a competitive large-SUV segment occupied by established rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Land Cruiser Prado, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X and Nissan Patrol, as well as Chinese brands such as the GWM Tank 500.

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa said the Pajero would target families seeking long-distance comfort and off-road capability, but further details regarding its local range will be released closer to launch.

ALSO READ: Nissan confirms new X-Trail for SA as SUV offensive gathers pace

Subscribe To Our Newsletter