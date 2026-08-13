New Audi Q2 S line unveiled as Chinese rivals turn up the heat

Audi South Africa has expanded its Q2 compact SUV range with the introduction of a new entry-level derivative, bringing the starting price of the premium crossover down to R679 000. Available from August, the new Q2 S line is intended to strengthen Audi’s position in an increasingly competitive SUV market where established premium brands are facing growing pressure from well-equipped newcomers.

The revised Q2 line-up now consists of three derivatives: the S line, Urban Edition and range-topping Black Edition.

More accessible entry point

The newly introduced Q2 S line replaces the previous entry point in the range, offering buyers a lower price while retaining a comprehensive list of standard features.

Audi says the move forms part of its portfolio optimisation strategy, designed to create a more competitive and clearly positioned model range for South African customers.

Despite its entry-level status, the S line comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, sport suspension and progressive steering. Front and rear parking assistance, together with a reversing camera, also feature as standard.

Inside, buyers will find Audi’s digital virtual cockpit, MMI infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, an Audi sound system, front sports seats, ambient lighting and automatic climate control.

Facing increased market pressure

The premium compact SUV segment has become increasingly crowded, with traditional rivals such as the MINI Countryman and Volvo XC40 competing for buyers seeking premium brand appeal in a smaller crossover package.

At the same time, Audi faces mounting competition from Chinese manufacturers that are offering larger vehicles and extensive specifications at similar price points. Models such as the Jaecoo J7, Omoda C7, Geely E5 and GWM Ora have entered the market with aggressive pricing and feature-rich offerings, reshaping consumer expectations in the segment.

While these rivals differ in size, positioning and powertrain technology, they represent a growing challenge for established premium brands.

Urban edition adds comfort and convenience

Positioned above the S line is the Q2 Urban Edition, priced at R748,280.

The model adds a range of comfort-focused upgrades, including a panoramic glass sunroof, leather and leatherette upholstery, an electric tailgate and Audi’s Comfort Key system for keyless access and operation.

These additions are aimed at buyers seeking greater convenience and a more premium cabin experience.

Black Edition tops the range

At the top of the line-up is the Q2 Black Edition, available from R770,980.

The flagship derivative features Audi’s Black Optics exterior package, giving the compact SUV a more distinctive appearance. Additional upgrades include 19-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, a black interior headlining and a flat-bottom sports steering wheel.

The Black Edition is designed to appeal to customers looking for a more dynamic and sport-inspired aesthetic.

Strengthening an established nameplate

Although the Audi Q2 is one of the older contenders in the premium compact SUV category, having made its global debut in 2016, the German manufacturer believes the revised range structure will enhance the model’s value proposition in South Africa.

All Q2 derivatives are sold with Audi South Africa’s five-year/100,000km Freeway Plan, which covers servicing and maintenance, providing buyers with added peace of mind and predictable ownership costs.