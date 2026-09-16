New Subaru Outback heading to South Africa with rugged Wilderness model

Subaru is preparing to introduce its all-new Outback in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the seventh-generation model bringing a more rugged design, upgraded cabin technology and a new turbocharged Wilderness derivative.

The latest Outback adopts a noticeably more upright, SUV-like appearance than its predecessor, with a prominent grille and stronger body proportions. Interestingly, some elements of its exterior design bear a resemblance to the Toyota bZ4X Touring I recently tested, particularly in its rugged crossover treatment.

That visual similarity is perhaps unsurprising given the longstanding technical and business alliance between Toyota and Subaru, although the Outback remains built around Subaru’s own Boxer-engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive formula.

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Two derivatives are planned for South Africa: the 2.5 Premium and 2.4 Wilderness. The Premium uses a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder Boxer petrol engine producing 137kW and 254Nm, while the more adventurous Wilderness receives a turbocharged 2.4-litre Boxer engine developing 194kW and 382Nm.

Both use Subaru’s Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) and come standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. The Wilderness adds dual-function X-Mode to improve capability over more challenging terrain.

Inside, Subaru has introduced a 12.1-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included. The Outback remains a five-seater with split-folding rear seats.

Safety equipment will include Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assistance technology, incorporating features such as adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking. The seventh-generation model has also received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick+ rating in the United States (US).

The Outback will enter a competitive part of the South African SUV market, where buyers can consider alternatives including the Toyota RAV4, Volkswagen Tayron, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru’s own Forester, although the Wilderness derivative places greater emphasis on off-road ability.

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A five-year/105,000km maintenance plan and five-year/150,000km warranty will be standard, with an optional seven-year/150,000km maintenance plan available.

Subaru Southern Africa will announce pricing and final local specifications closer to the Outback’s fourth-quarter launch.

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