Range Rover Sport goes electric with 609km range

Range Rover has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the new Range Rover Sport Electric, bringing battery power to its performance-focused luxury SUV for the first time.

Order books have opened for the newcomer in South Africa, with pricing starting at R3,291,100 for the EV550 Dynamic SE and rising to R3,609,200 for the First Edition.

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The Sport Electric uses a 118.5kWh lithium-ion battery and two electric motors producing a combined 404kW and 850Nm. Range Rover claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds when Dynamic Launch Mode is activated, putting its straight-line performance on par with the P530 V8-powered Sport.

The manufacturer claims a WLTP driving range of up to 609km, while its estimated real-world figure is up to 535km. An 800V electrical architecture supports rapid DC charging, with Range Rover saying up to 220km of range can be added in 10 minutes, while a 10-80% charge takes about 22 minutes under suitable conditions.

While electric propulsion is the headline change, Range Rover has placed considerable emphasis on retaining the Sport’s dynamic and off-road character. Technologies include virtual all-wheel drive, Dynamic Air Suspension, electronic Active Roll Control, All-Wheel Steering and Adaptive Dynamics.

Its body structure is claimed to be 61% stiffer than that of the Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid, while the centre of gravity sits 73mm lower.

The vehicle completed its development programme at Italy’s Carrara marble quarries, tackling gradients of up to 45 degrees. Range Rover says the exercise was intended to validate its traction and chassis systems across demanding surfaces rather than simply demonstrate straight-line performance.

Potential rivals in South Africa’s premium electric SUV market include the BMW iX, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric and Porsche Cayenne Electric (if Porsche South Africa decides to offer it). The Range Rover Sport Electric’s combination of performance and off-road positioning gives it a somewhat distinctive proposition.

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Production will take place at JLR’s Solihull plant in the UK alongside petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid Range Rover Sport derivatives.

Four specifications will be offered: Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition. Customers can also choose an optional Black Pack and Satin Wrap, while Autobiography buyers qualify for Range Rover’s Bespoke personalisation programme.

The battery carries an eight-year or 160,000km warranty.

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