Review: Updated Jetour X70 Plus strengthens family appeal despite unsettled ride

A 600km return journey between Gauteng and Limpopo, transporting my mother home after spending time in Johannesburg, provided an appropriate test for the updated Jetour X70 Plus.

Long-distance family travel is central to the purpose of this seven-seat SUV. After covering more than 850km during the week-long test period, the improvements made to Jetour’s local best-seller were evident, but so were some areas requiring further refinement.

Jetour says 54% of X70 Plus owners in South Africa are women aged between 36 and 40.

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The revised model is distinguished by a redesigned front grille featuring brushed-aluminium accents and new 19-inch alloy wheels. The changes give it a more sophisticated appearance without dramatically altering its familiar proportions.

The more significant improvements are found beneath the bonnet and inside the cabin.

Its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine now produces 125kW and 270Nm, an increase of 10kW and 40Nm over the previous model. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission replaces the former six-speed unit.

There was some hesitation when pulling away, particularly when an immediate response was required. Once the X70 Plus gathered momentum, however, the upgraded engine felt responsive and the additional power could be felt during open-road driving and overtaking.

Ride quality was another mixed area. The X70 Plus was comfortable for much of the journey, but occasionally felt floaty over undulating roads, almost like a boat riding a series of waves. A little more body control would make it feel more composed and inspire greater confidence at higher speeds.

Fuel consumption was also some way off the manufacturer’s claim. The vehicle averaged 9.1 litres per 100km during the test, compared with Jetour’s claimed 6.9 litres per 100km. Driving conditions and individual habits influence consumption, but the difference is significant for families closely monitoring running costs.

The cabin makes a more convincing argument for the X70 Plus. Space is generous, while the boot proved useful for the luggage demands associated with a long-distance family trip. Its seven-seat configuration also gives owners flexibility when carrying additional passengers, although luggage capacity is naturally affected when every seating row is occupied.

The higher-spec Prime derivative adds dual-zone climate control as well as heated, ventilated and memory-equipped front seats. These features remain uncommon at this price level and helped make the lengthy journey more comfortable.

Two 10.25-inch displays dominate the dashboard, complemented by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50W wireless charging pad and an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

The Sony branding raises expectations, but the audio system’s output felt limited at full volume. It delivered acceptable sound for everyday listening without providing the depth or power its premium badge might imply.

The addition of Level 2 driver-assistance technology and a 540-degree panoramic camera system strengthens the X70 Plus’s safety offering and makes parking in tight spaces easier. However, the automatic high-beam function did not always operate intuitively during night driving. Oncoming motorists occasionally flashed their headlights, suggesting that the system was either reacting too slowly or that the dipped beams appeared excessively bright. This became distracting and required manual intervention.

Pricing is one of the updated X70 Plus’s strongest attributes. The range starts at R444,900 for the Prestige, while the Prime tested costs R494,900. Both derivatives are priced below their predecessors despite receiving more power, technology and safety equipment.

Potential rivals include the Mahindra XUV700, Mitsubishi Destinator, Volkswagen Tyron and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, although specifications, powertrains and prices differ across their respective ranges.

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The ownership package comprises a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty and a five-year/75,000km service plan. Jetour also offers a 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty, although this applies only to the vehicle’s first owner.

Despite its higher fuel consumption, hesitant pull-off response, occasional floatiness and imperfect automatic lighting system, the X70 Plus is easy to understand as Jetour’s best-selling model. For less than R500,000, it combines seven-seat practicality, generous equipment and competitive pricing with more performance and safety technology than before.

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