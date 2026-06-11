TiAuto secures Japanese investment as Marubeni eyes growth in Southern Africa’s automotive sector

One of Southern Africa’s largest automotive retail and services groups, TiAuto Investments, is set to enter a new era after announcing an acquisition agreement with Japanese trading and investment giant Marubeni Corporation.

The deal, which remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, will see Marubeni take ownership of TiAuto as part of the Japanese company’s strategy to expand its global automotive maintenance footprint.

Founded in 1967, TiAuto has grown into one of the region’s leading automotive aftermarket businesses, building a strong presence through brands such as Tiger Wheel & Tyre, Tyres & More and Treads Unlimited.

The group currently operates 161 stores across South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia, providing tyre, wheel and automotive maintenance services to millions of motorists annually through its retail, wholesale and service network.

Significant milestone

The transaction marks a significant milestone in TiAuto’s nearly six-decade history and comes at a time when the automotive aftermarket sector is experiencing growing demand as motorists hold onto vehicles for longer and seek reliable maintenance and repair services.

Marubeni, which has established automotive maintenance operations across Asia and Latin America, said the investment represents its first entry into Africa’s automotive maintenance market. The move signals growing international confidence in the long-term prospects of Southern Africa’s automotive industry and consumer economy.

TiAuto Chief Executive Officer Alex Taplin described the deal as an important step in the company’s evolution.

“This is an exciting new chapter for TiAuto. We are proud of the business we have built over almost six decades and of the trusted brands, talented people and loyal customers that have contributed to our success,” he said.

Access to global expertise

Taplin added that the partnership would provide access to global expertise, additional resources and international best practices while preserving the local leadership and entrepreneurial culture that have underpinned the company’s growth.

The company stressed that customers, suppliers, franchise partners and employees would see no immediate changes to day-to-day operations, with all existing brands continuing to operate as normal.

Industry observers say the acquisition highlights increasing foreign investor interest in South Africa’s automotive value chain, which extends beyond vehicle manufacturing into retail, servicing, aftermarket parts and mobility solutions. The deal could also pave the way for further investment and expansion opportunities across the region as TiAuto leverages Marubeni’s international reach and expertise.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content