30 June: Approved march routes in Joburg, Tshwane, Durban

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) and local authorities have formally approved several specific march routes across major metropolitan areas.

This as the country braces for Tuesday’s planned anti-immigration marches, led by the March and March movement.

Local authorities are advising commuters of rolling road closures and temporary barricades that will be active along these areas on Tuesday:

Johannesburg (Inner City, Hillbrow & Midrand)

March & March procession set to start at Beyers Naudé Square, moving via Helen Joseph, Troye/Twist, and Kotze streets to Constitution Hill. Set time is 10 am to 2 pm.

Labour and Civic Organisation (LACO) march is set to move from Kotze/Hospital streets to the Department of Home Affairs on Plein Street via Klein, Smith, Claim, Mooi, Rahima Moosa, and Rissik streets. Set time is 9 am to 2 pm.

Mayibuye Youth Movement march is set to move from Dale/Modderfontein Road, via Dale, Pretoria Main, Allandale, and Mastiff roads to Sandton Plant Hire. Set time is 10 am to 12 pm.

Pretoria (Tshwane CBD)

Route is from Church Square via Paul Kruger, Francis Baard, Lilian Ngoyi, Madiba, Nelson Mandela, Kotze, Van Boeschoten, and Robert Sobukwe to Sunnyside Police Station. Parking restrictions apply at Church Square. Set time is 10:00 to 3 pm.

Durban (eThekwini)

Route is set to start at the King Dinuzulu Park, proceeding along Pixley Ka Seme and Gillespie streets to the Point Police Station. The start time is set for 9 am.

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