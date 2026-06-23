Alleged chats, video evidence put Matlala, Van Wyk under scrutiny

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry pressed ahead with explosive evidence linking alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his associate, Mike van Wyk, to discussions about senior police leadership and suspected drug transactions.

This despite Van Wyk’s absence from proceedings on Monday.

The commission chose to continue hearing evidence after Van Wyk failed to appear, citing ill health. He has been granted until July 6 to respond to the allegations presented against him.

Chief evidence leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson presented a series of WhatsApp messages and videos allegedly exchanged between Matlala and Van Wyk, which investigators say shed light on the pair’s relationship and their alleged activities.

Matlala’s ‘influence’ within SAPS

Among the evidence was a message in which Matlala allegedly expressed confidence about influence within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“My person is going to be a national commissioner,” Matlala allegedly told Van Wyk during a discussion about a report concerning an alleged police rogue unit.

The commission heard that Van Wyk appeared concerned that developments surrounding the report could disrupt plans being discussed between the two men.

Proceedings also focused on messages and videos allegedly relating to cash and suspected narcotics. One video shown to the commission allegedly depicts five white bricks being weighed.

According to evidence leaders, the footage was sent by Matlala to Van Wyk via WhatsApp. After receiving the video, Van Wyk allegedly requested pricing information for the substance shown.

Conclusion bricks were cocaine

Chaskalson told the commission that investigators had concluded the bricks were cocaine. He further referred to messages from a third party discussing prices, including references to a product described as 100% pure.

Van Wyk has denied any involvement in the alleged activities. In an affidavit before the commission, he suggested that the video may have been planted on his phone.

However, Chaskalson rejected the claim, saying investigators found no technical evidence to support the allegation and concluded that the footage formed part of the original WhatsApp conversation.

The commission continues to investigate the allegations and is expected to hear further evidence as the inquiry unfolds.

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