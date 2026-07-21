ANC Free State secretary warns against RDP housing scams after donating home to needy family

The ANC’s Free State provincial secretary, Polediso Dihelele Motsoeneng, has warned residents not to fall victim to fraudsters posing as government officials to sell RDP houses, saying criminals are exploiting the province’s housing crisis to scam desperate families.
Motsoeneng also stressed that it was the responsibility of caring leaders in communities to identify problems faced by the people and come up with strategies to assist wherever they can.
“Before we become politicians, we are humans like others, and it should be our prerogative to also play our part in building the nation and meet our government halfway towards upliting the lives of our people. This should not only be at the time when we go to elections. In my case, I have built an ICT Hub fully equipped with 21 laptops, printing equipment and Wi-Fi connectivity to support teaching and learning at Motshepuwa Primary School in Bohlokong. Based on my responsibility as a leader of the ANC, I have also decided to contribute in my community through these small contributions I am making to assist the government where I can,” said Motsoeneng.
He said that ANC leaders in the Free State have also shown interests towards playing their part in their communities where they aim to activate projects on their own to assist the government where they can.
Motsoeneng also said that he was inspired by Cogta and MEC Mokoena’s passion to deal with the housing backlog in the province.
Mokoena comes from Bethlehem as well and his passion to eradicate housing backlog has saw many families in Free State being handed over houses across the province.
- ANC Free State provincial secretary Polediso Dihelele Motsoeneng warned residents against scammers posing as government officials selling RDP houses amid the province’s housing crisis.
- Scammers have impersonated MEC Saki Mokoena on fake social media accounts, fraudulently offering Breaking New Ground houses in Bloemfontein for R50,000.
- Motsoeneng emphasized that residents should verify housing information with official government departments and never pay money for RDP houses.
- Demonstrating commitment to community upliftment, Motsoeneng donated a fully furnished home and distributed food parcels in Bethlehem during Mandela Day initiatives.
- The Free State Department of Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements urged residents to report housing fraud, stressing that government houses are allocated through official processes and never sold.