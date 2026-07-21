Andrea Johnson explains how Murrays murders affected relationship with Feroz Khan

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Adv Andrea Johnson told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Tuesday that her relationship with crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Feroz Khan deteriorated after she met the son of slain business rescue practitioner Cloete Murray, who accused senior police officers of failing to properly investigate one of South Africa’s most high-profile double murders.

Johnson said she had maintained a cordial relationship with Khan before her appointment as head of Idac in 2022 but gradually distanced herself after hearing allegations linking him to the stalled investigation into the murders of Cloete Murray and his son, Thomas.

The father and son were ambushed and shot dead on the N1 near Midrand in March 2023 in what investigators have described as a targeted assassination. The murders have since become the subject of a sprawling investigation involving allegations of organised crime, police interference and corruption.

Alleged interference with murder probe

While Khan has not been accused of participating in the killings themselves, he later became the subject of a separate Idac investigation into allegations that senior police officials obstructed or interfered with aspects of the murder probe.

Johnson confirmed that, outside work, she and Khan had known each other before her appointment to head Idac.

She described the relationship as cordial rather than close.

“We never went out to lunch. We never visited each other’s homes,” she said, adding that their interactions were largely limited to WhatsApp conversations, professional encounters and attending Khan’s 50th birthday celebration.

Johnson told the commission the relationship began to unravel in late 2024 after she met one of the Murray family members, who arrived at her office seeking help.

‘Painful engagement’

“Mr Murray came to see me personally. It had been a very painful engagement. It was then that I raised the issue with Khan, and I slowly started to withdraw,” she testified.

She said the meeting left a lasting emotional impact because the family member described not only the trauma of losing both his father and brother but also his belief that the police investigation was not receiving the attention it deserved.

“Here I get to engage with a victim who lost his father and his brother in a very violent way. It is very difficult when you are sitting with a child who is now parentless and brotherless. He is raw with emotion, sitting in front of you,” Johnson said.

“It’s not just the emotion. It is the complaint about the police not doing their work. He sat there hoping that we were able to help him. It was unfortunate. It was not in our mandate. But it touched me in a very humane way.”

‘Khan’s questionable associates’

Johnson said the family member also made explicit allegations about Khan’s alleged association with certain individuals.

“It really had an impact that I was unable to assist him and the allegation he made was very serious… He was explicit about where he felt Mr Khan was involved and persons he was involved with. It’s names I’m prepared to write,” she said.

Although Idac had no jurisdiction over the complaints, Johnson said she referred the family member to the head of the SAPS Detective Service.

She later confronted Khan about the allegations during a public service workshop, after which she deliberately distanced herself from him.

She stressed that she did not sever contact completely but that their relationship was no longer what it had been before.

Johnson was also questioned about allegations that she disclosed information to Khan regarding an investigation involving him.

She retracted her second statement in which she had denied intentionally sharing confidential information, saying her recollection of the matter had only been refreshed while listening to evidence presented by previous witnesses before the commission.

“I needed my memory to be jogged,” she said, explaining why she later deposed a third witness statement.

Her testimony before the Madlanga commission is continuing.

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