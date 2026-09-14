Body of missing runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo positively identified

The search for 38-year-old runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo has ended, after her family positively identified her body at the Germiston mortuary.

Moselakgomo’s death comes as police investigate a series of cases involving the deaths and discovery of women’s bodies in and around the Kempton Park area, leaving families grieving and communities deeply unsettled.

She went missing on Wednesday, September 9 after leaving her home in Rhodesfield for an afternoon run. On Sunday, the cops revealed that they discovered the body of a woman wearing sports clothing.

ALSO READ: Four women’s bodies found in Kempton Park, prompts fear and warnings

Family faces unbearable loss

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, expressed her deepest condolences to Moselakgomo’s family and loved ones.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Elizabeth during this extremely painful time. The loss of a loved one under such circumstances is devastating, and we assure the family that the SAPS will do everything within its powers to establish exactly what happened to Elizabeth and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” said Dimpane.

Fifth body discovered as investigations intensify

The identification of Moselakgomo follows the discovery of a fifth body in Gauteng, as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding a number of deaths involving women in the Kempton Park area.

The growing number of cases has intensified the urgency of the investigations, with police examining evidence and timelines in an effort to determine whether there are links between the incidents.

Dimpane has directed a multidisciplinary team comprising detectives and other specialised policing resources to intensify the investigations.

ALSO READ: Mbalenhle Zuma | Five women’s bodies remind me why I stopped jogging

Police vow to uncover the truth

Police have vowed to pursue the truth and ensure that anyone found to be responsible faces justice.

“We will not rest until we have established the truth. Where there is evidence linking individuals to these crimes, we will pursue them relentlessly and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” said General Dimpane.

The Acting National Commissioner further assured the public that the SAPS remains committed to protecting women and bringing perpetrators of violence against women to justice.

Thus far, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the first body in July. The suspect remains in custody as investigators continue to build their cases and work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter