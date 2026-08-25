Brown Mogotsi allegedly planned court-cell escape in Correctional Services disguise

Self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi’s latest attempt to secure bail has been thrown into fresh uncertainty after the state alleged that he had been planning to escape from the court cells during his appearance on August 20.

The startling allegation is contained in an affidavit by the investigating officer, who claims Mogotsi intended to use a Correctional Services uniform as a disguise before making a run for it.

The revelation caught Mogotsi’s defence team by surprise, prompting the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court to postpone the bail proceedings to September 1.

The postponement will allow Correctional Services to provide a report addressing the alleged escape plan and the circumstances surrounding it.

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The development comes as Mogotsi argues that he has addressed one of the major concerns that previously stood in the way of his release, his residential address.

In a fresh affidavit, Mogotsi and his wife claimed that their previous lease agreement had been signed with a person who had merely purported to be the legitimate owner of the property.

This, they said, resulted in police being unable to verify the address. Mogotsi’s wife has since secured a new property and signed a lease agreement with what they claim is the legitimate owner.

The defence has presented the new lease agreement, tax invoice and proof of payment to the court, arguing that the new residential arrangements constitute new facts that should allow Mogotsi’s bail application to be reconsidered.

His lawyer, Advocate Nthabiseng Mohomane, told the court that the documents supporting the new address had been attached to Mogotsi’s wife’s affidavit.

“Attached to my wife’s affidavit, the lease agreement, tax invoice and proof of payment as exchanged,” Mohomane said.

She argued that Mogotsi’s changed residential circumstances provided the court with sufficient grounds to reconsider his bail application.

“In light of the above, I submit that the change in my residential circumstances and the security of a new legitimate address constitute new facts relevant to reconsideration of my bail application,” Mohomane said.

However, the state is not convinced. Prosecutors have questioned the new addresses provided by Mogotsi, pointing out that he had never previously disclosed them.

The state’s concerns are particularly significant given that Mogotsi has already been denied bail twice by the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court, with the verification of his residential addresses emerging as a key issue.

His subsequent attempt to overturn the magistrate’s decision in the Johannesburg High Court was also unsuccessful.

The alleged escape plan could now add another layer to the state’s opposition, potentially strengthening its argument that Mogotsi presents a flight risk if released.

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Mogotsi has been in custody since his arrest in May. He faces charges including perjury, defeating the ends of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with allegations that he staged a hit on himself last year.

Mogotsi denies the allegations.

His fourth bail bid will now have to wait until September 1, when the court is expected to receive the Correctional Services report and continue proceedings.

Until then, Mogotsi remains behind bars as the court weighs whether his new residential arrangements are enough to address previous concerns and whether the state’s latest allegations should stand in the way of his release.