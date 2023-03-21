Clive Barker’s health condition takes huge toll on his family

It has not been easy for Clive Barker’s family to deal with his medical condition.

This is according to John Barker, the son of former Bafana Bafana coach, who said his father was readmitted to the hospital in March and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

The health condition is the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease. Protein deposits, called Lewy bodies, develop in nerve cells in the brain regions involved in thinking, memory and movement (motor control).

Lewy body dementia causes a progressive decline in mental abilities and those who suffer from the condition might have visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention.

John, the award-winning filmmaker, said his father will be in the hospital until his condition has improved.

Speaking during a radio interview on Monday, he said he hopes to put together a documentary about the “golden era” of South Africa’s national soccer team between 1994 and 1998.

Barker, 78, led Bafana to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 1996 when they beat Tunisia 2-0 at a packed FNB Stadium near Soweto.

The match was attended by former president Nelson Mandela, his deputy FW de Klerk and then sport minister Steve Tshwete. Barker also led the national team to World Cup qualification in 1998.

John said the deterioration of his father’s health has taken a toll on the family.

“It has been a rough period for the family, especially as we are all in different parts of the country,” John said.

“He has been moved out of the ICU and into to the general ward, but it’s something that will take its toll on him physically and mentally. He is a fighter and always has been, so hopefully he will be around for much longer.”

Speaking about his father’s character, he shared: “He is the most positive person in the world, and it doesn’t matter what happens to him, he is still trying to make other people better even in his current situation.

“It is emotional for all of us because this is a hectic disease that ravages the body pretty quickly. It is sad to see someone who has been such a brilliant coach and father deteriorate the way he has.”

Barker led Durban City to two back-to-back titles in 1982 and 1983 and the Durban Bush Bucks to the honours in 1985.

In a coaching career that spanned 42 years, Barker has mentored various teams including AmaZulu, Manning Rangers, Durban City, Santos Cape Town, Wits and, as his last assignment, Maritzburg United, which came to an end in 2016.

In a statement, the family said: “Clive has been readmitted to hospital in Durban after he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, which is causing cognitive and physical difficulties.

“The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner underwent major surgery late last year and was on the road to recovery, but the onset of Lewy body dementia has caused complications which have seen him return to hospital.”

