Court rejects bail appeal of suspended organised crime unit captain Fannie Nkosi

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed the bail appeal of suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi, upholding an earlier ruling by the Pretoria North magistrate’s court that denied him bail.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Judge Mokhine Mosopa found there was no basis to overturn the lower court’s decision, saying the magistrate had properly exercised her discretion when refusing Nkosi bail.

Large sums of money found in Nkosi’s house

According to Mosopa, the search and seizure operations that were conducted at Nkosi’s house resulted in large sums of money being found. Mosopa said that for a police officer who earns R16 500, Nkosi did not disclose other sources of income for him to be found with the large sums of money that were found at his home.

“I see no need to interfere with the judgment of the bail court, as the magistrate did not exercise the discretion wrongly. This appeal ought not to succeed. The appeal against the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court refusal to grant bail is hereby refused,” said Mosopa.

‘State has strong case against Nkosi’

He further stated that the evidence before court shows that the state has a strong case against Nkosi.

Nkosi had approached the High Court seeking to overturn the magistrate’s decision, arguing through his legal team that the lower court had failed to correctly balance the strength of the state’s case against the evidence and submissions he had placed before the court in support of his release.

Multiple charges

The police sergeant faces multiple charges, including three counts of failing to secure firearms, eight counts of failing to safeguard ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

The state opposed his release on bail, maintaining that there were sufficient grounds for him to remain in custody pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Nkosi has been languishing in jail for two months.

With the dismissal of the appeal, Nkosi will remain behind bars as he awaits further court proceedings in the matter.

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