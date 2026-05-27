‘Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment review must be fast-tracked,’ says ATM’s Vuyo Zungula

In a letter sent by Ashersons Attorneys to Ramaphosa’s legal team and the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, Zungula proposes that the court urgently hear the president’s review application between August 10 and 12, 2026. This is to ensure the dispute is resolved without unnecessary delays.

Zungula argues that the interests of justice and the public interest require the matter to be resolved urgently given the constitutional implications surrounding the impeachment process.

‘Stalingrad approach’

“Mr Zungula is of the view that your client’s application is ill-founded and constitutes a Stalingrad approach. Your client clearly wishes to delay being subjected to a fair and constitutional process. This is by its nature untenable and undesirable,” according to the letter. The correspondence comes amid Ramaphosa’s bid to overturn the findings of the independent Section 89 panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, which found there may be prima facie grounds for impeachment linked to the Phala Phala scandal.

In his court documents, Ramaphosa has also warned that he could seek an urgent court interdict to stop Parliament’s impeachment process should the National Assembly refuse to suspend proceedings while his review application is pending.

‘Panel’s conclusions irrational’

Ramaphosa in his review application has maintained that it is necessary because the panel allegedly misunderstood its mandate, improperly assessed the evidence before it and reached irrational conclusions in law and fact.

But according to the legal letter, the ATM feels that delaying the parliamentary process while waiting for a prolonged legal battle could place Parliament in breach of its constitutional obligations.

For the impeachment committee to put the inquiry into abeyance, pending the review, would also constitute a violation of Parliament’s constitutional obligations to enforce accountability outlined in the Constitutional Court matter.

“It is Mr Zungula’s view that it is unprecedented and entirely inappropriate for one organ of state, in particular the President, to attempt to interdict the proceedings of another, being the National Assembly. It is most unfortunate that your client would even consider threatening the National Assembly with an interdict,” it reads.

The ATM further warned that any decision to place the impeachment proceedings on hold while the review application drags on “may well constitute contempt” of the Constitutional Court judgment that directed Parliament to establish a lawful impeachment mechanism.

So far, Parliament has officially announced the nominations for MPs who will be part of the impeachment committee tasked with probing the Section 89 report relating to the controversial burglary at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

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