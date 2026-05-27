‘Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment review must be fast-tracked,’ says ATM’s Vuyo Zungula

- ATM leader Vuyo Zungula urges the court to fast-track President Ramaphosa’s legal challenge against the Section 89 impeachment process to avoid lengthy delays.
- Zungula’s letter, sent to Ramaphosa’s legal team and the Western Cape High Court, proposes an urgent hearing between August 10-12, 2026, citing constitutional urgency.
- Zungula accuses Ramaphosa of using a "Stalingrad approach" by attempting to delay the impeachment process, which ATM views as an unconstitutional tactic.
- Ramaphosa seeks to review and possibly stop the impeachment process, claiming the Section 89 panel misunderstood its mandate and reached irrational conclusions regarding the Phala Phala scandal.
- ATM warns that delaying Parliament’s impeachment inquiry could breach constitutional obligations and potentially contempt the Constitutional Court ruling requiring a lawful impeachment process.
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