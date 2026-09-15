DBSA puts R240m into clean-tech platform amid renewable investment rush

A R3.89-billion investment war chest has been assembled to target some of Southern Africa’s biggest infrastructure opportunities, with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) putting R240-million on the table as the lead development finance institution investor.

Airnergize Capital, the clean-technology investment platform of New GX Capital, has reached the final close of its first fund, drawing backing from a powerful consortium of institutional investors that includes RMB Ventures, Standard Bank, Nedbank and the DBSA.

The fund gives Airnergize significant firepower to pursue investments in energy, water and gas infrastructure across South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean islands.

Commercial capital meets development finance

More importantly for the investment market, the fund brings development finance and commercial capital into a single investment vehicle, a structure designed to use institutional money to unlock infrastructure projects that require substantial upfront capital.

The DBSA’s R240-million commitment followed institutional due diligence of Airnergize’s investment platform, governance structures and investment processes.

For investors, the proposition is straightforward, as it states to put capital behind essential infrastructure while seeking commercial returns from assets operating in sectors where demand is expected to remain strong.

Solar and storage lead the charge

The fund’s first deployment focus is commercial and industrial solar and energy-storage assets, positioning it to tap into the growing demand for private-sector energy solutions.

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Its pipeline also extends into electricity generation, transmission-related infrastructure, water and gas.

Mahlatsi Molokomme, principal investment officer at the DBSA, said the bank’s participation was aimed at mobilising rather than replacing private capital.

“Backing a fund alongside commercial investors allows us to crowd in private capital rather than compete with it,” said Molokomme.

She said a blended approach was critical if South Africa was to close its infrastructure investment gap.

Heavyweight investors back the platform

The investor line-up gives the fund considerable institutional credibility.

RMB Ventures, Standard Bank and Nedbank bring commercial investment capacity, while the DBSA brings a development-finance mandate focused on infrastructure and inclusive growth.

For New GX Capital, the R3.89-billion final close marks a significant expansion of its infrastructure investment platform.

Group chief executive Khudusela Pitje said the size of the fund and the calibre of investors demonstrated confidence in Airnergize’s strategy.

“Getting to R3.89-billion, with this calibre of investor around the table, tells you the market believes in what we are building,” Pitje said.

He said each investor brought a different strength to the platform, ranging from balance-sheet capacity and sector expertise to a development mandate.

Energy security creates investment opportunity

The investment strategy is particularly significant in the energy market.

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By focusing initially on commercial and industrial solar and storage, Airnergize is targeting businesses seeking greater energy security while simultaneously investing in infrastructure capable of generating long-term cash flows.

The strategy could also give the fund exposure to multiple infrastructure themes rather than relying on a single asset class.

Energy remains the immediate focus, but the wider mandate allows Airnergize to pursue opportunities across water and gas, as well as infrastructure linked to electricity transmission.

New GX builds wider infrastructure portfolio

Airnergize Capital is also not operating as a standalone vehicle within New GX Capital.

It forms part of the group’s broader investment platform alongside AiZAR Capital, which focuses on digital infrastructure, and Airnergize Ventures, which invests in early-stage clean technology and digital ventures.

The group is, therefore, building exposure across the infrastructure investment lifecycle – from emerging technologies and digital infrastructure to larger operating assets requiring institutional capital.

The real test: deploying the R3.89bn

For the market, however, the immediate question is what Airnergize does with its R3.89-billion.

Raising the money is one milestone. Deploying it into bankable projects that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while delivering the promised environmental and social impact will be the real test.

The fund’s ability to attract both commercial financial institutions and the DBSA suggests that infrastructure is increasingly being viewed not simply as a development priority but as an investable asset class.

And with billions of rands now available, Airnergize is positioning itself to compete for a slice of that opportunity.

Infrastructure deficit becomes investment play

The bigger bet is that Southern Africa’s infrastructure deficit can become an investment opportunity, provided capital can be converted into functioning assets, reliable services and sustainable returns.

At R3.89-billion, Airnergize now has the capital to put that thesis to work.

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