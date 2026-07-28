Defence questions police captain’s version of ‘hitman’ Musa Kekana’s arrest

The defence in the trial-within-a-trial involving murder accused Musa Kekana challenged the evidence of Tactical Response Team (TRT) officer Cpt Alfred Sekgobela on Tuesday, probing the information that led to Kekana’s arrest, the search conducted at the scene and whether the suspects were properly informed of their constitutional rights.

Sekgobela, who was part of the team that arrested Kekana in connection with the murder of Armand Swart, came under cross-examination by Adv Riaan Gissing.

During his testimony, Sekgobela explained that Christian Sheppard, a private security officer, is one of his trusted sources. He told the court that he contacted Sheppard to assist with tracking the suspects and a vehicle linked to Swart’s murder.

Sekgobela questioned on records he kept

Questioning then turned to Sekgobela’s official records. “Where is your diary from 2024?” Gissing asked.

“It’s with the head office,” Sekgobela replied.

“In the event the court orders that you supply your 2024 diary, will we find it?” Gissing followed up.

Sekgobela responded, “Yes.”

The cross-examination also focused on the circumstances surrounding the accused’s arrest. Gissing asked whether the accused were restrained before being searched.

“We searched them first, and yes, we found stuff. To be specific, we found stuff on accused number one. We did confiscate stuff from them, but I won’t mention it because you do not want me to mention them by name,” said Sekgobela.

Gissing argued that the state’s version of events was based on information received from Sekgobela’s source.

“And based on that information, they were subsequently arrested. Correct?” he asked.

Sekgobela agreed.

‘I explained their constitutional rights’

The defence also questioned Sekgobela about whether he informed the accused of their constitutional rights at the time of their arrest.

“You testified that you explained their rights to them. Now list to us exactly what rights you explained to them,” said Gissing.

“I explained their constitutional rights. Their right to remain silence, anything you say may be used against you in a court of law, and the right to communicate with any member of next of kin of their choice,” he responded.

Sekgobela further testified that he explained the accused’s rights in Sepedi, although Kekana communicated with him in English.

“I asked him what his mother tongue was, and he said it was SePedi. He is the one who can tell the court why he spoke to me in English. I informed him that I was arresting him for murder that transpired in Vereeniging,” he added.

The trial-within-a-trial continues.

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