Deputy mayor’s husband gets bail after 18 migrants found in Bloemfontein

A 56-year-old guesthouse owner has been granted R10 000 bail after appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to the alleged harbouring of undocumented foreign nationals.

Intelligence-led operation leads to arrest

The accused, identified as Lyndon Adentuji Odili, is the husband of Mangaung deputy mayor Lulama Titi-Odili. He was arrested on June 30 following an intelligence-driven police operation in Bloemfontein. According to Free State police, officers received information that several undocumented individuals were allegedly being concealed at a guesthouse on Raymond Mhlaba Street.

Police said the tip-off suggested that the individuals had moved to the premises amid concerns linked to anti-foreigner sentiments during a planned national shutdown.

18 undocumented foreigners found

Officers searched the guesthouse and discovered 18 allegedly undocumented foreign nationals residing on the property without the required legal documentation to remain in South Africa.

Odili was summoned to the scene and subsequently arrested under Section 40(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act. He now faces 18 counts of aiding, abetting, assisting or enabling illegal foreigners in contravention of the Immigration Act.

Police have also opened separate criminal cases against the 18 undocumented individuals. This for their alleged illegal entry into and unlawful stay in South Africa.

Police warn against violating immigration laws

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia praised officers for their swift response to the information received.

Lesia warned that individuals who deliberately disregard South Africa’s immigration laws by accommodating or harbouring undocumented foreigners would face legal consequences.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court is expected to hear the matter again on July 31 as investigations continue.

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