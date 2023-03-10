Driver flees after bakkie carrying school children overturns 

A bakkie carrying 27 children to school is alleged to have overturned, injuring 22 children at the New Glasgow Road in Hazelmere, Kwazulu-Natal on Friday morning.

The children were being transported to Redcliffe Primary School, when the bakkie crashed into another vehicle after attempting to overtake it.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) and Emergency Services attended to the scene and said the injured pupils were treated before being transported to the nearest hospital.

The driver who was transporting the scholars is said to have fled the scene of the accident.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author