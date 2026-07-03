Evidence linking Feroz Khan to tender interference and tobacco heard

The Madlanga commission on Friday heard evidence alleging that suspended crime intelligence deputy head Maj-Gen Feroz Khan used his influence to facilitate the awarding of police and National Treasury tenders to his associate, Mo Sayed.

This while also examining allegations of fraud and corruption linked to tobacco manufacturer Carnilinx.

Evidence leading team presented the evidence against Khan in his absence after he was admitted to hospital following an assassination attempt on Sunday.

Khan’s legal representatives were present during Friday’s proceedings.

Khan influenced awarding of tenders

Evidence leader Adv Adila Hassim told the commission they were examining allegations that Khan played a role in influencing the awarding of tenders within the South African Police Service and the National Treasury.

“The commission is also dealing with evidence of Khan’s involvement in the awarding of a tender from treasury to Sayed through his associate general Molefe Fani,” Hassim said.

Hassim went through WhatsApp chats between Khan and Sayed. In the chats, Sayed asked Khan to push for the PPE tenders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WhatsApp communications extracted from Khan’s devices show him guiding Carnilinx executive Sayed through the tender registration process to supply the South African Police Service (SAPS) with PPE.

‘Khan was working with Sayed’

When asked by the commission why Hassim was going through the chats, she said they wanted to show that Khan was working with Sayed.

“We are doing this to prove that Khan allowed himself to be used as a channel to secure contracts with SAPS.”

Hassim shifted the focus to historical South African Revenue Service (SARS) records and allegations involving Carnilinx Tobacco Company.

She read into the record evidence gathered against Khan, including a 2014 affidavit by Carnilinx co-founder Adriano Mazzotti.

According to Hassim, Mazzotti acknowledged that the company had unlawfully acquired tobacco and detailed other alleged illegal activities.

“He accepts that Carnilinx acquired tobacco unlawfully and wrongfully of two tons per week over a period of time. He goes on to explain further contraventions of the law, and he says the unlawful conduct and here’s where he deals with payments to legal advisors.

“And Chair, what’s important about this is that we’re no longer talking about tax non-compliance. This affidavit has moved off tax non-compliance at this point. It’s talking about fraud and corruption,” she added.

‘Carnilinx manufactured cigarettes off the books’

The commission heard allegations that Carnilinx manufactured cigarettes off the books, fraudulently imported tobacco under the guise of shipments from Swaziland, unlawfully accessed the records of SARS officials, conducted illegal surveillance, paid cash bribes to obtain confidential documents and made improper payments to legal advisers allegedly intended to resolve the company’s tax disputes.

Evidence presented at the commission indicates that Khan and Carnilinx leadership had close ties to EFF leader Julius Malema, who allegedly leveraged his political influence to protect Khan from being forced to resign.

The commission also heard evidence relating to Khan’s financial disclosures, alleged abuse of authority and the undeclared R3.5 million private jet trip to London undertaken by former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi in 2022 for what was described as a three-day shopping spree.

The commission’s inquiry into the allegations against Khan is expected to continue on Monday.

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