Government’s Macufe model is missing the point, Free State events industry warns

The Free State events industry has warned that the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) risks losing its economic value unless government changes how the festival is planned, funded and managed.

The Free State Events Forum, representing event organisers, promoters, producers and service providers, has written to the provincial Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation calling for urgent intervention over what it describes as a decline in investor confidence and private-sector participation around the festival.

Macufe must wean off public purse reliance

The forum says Macufe, once regarded as one of the province’s biggest tourism and economic assets, can no longer rely mainly on government funding.

“Government funding should ideally act as a catalyst, not as the only source of funding,” the forum said.

The organisation said the key question was no longer whether Macufe would take place but whether the festival was generating sufficient economic returns for the province.

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“A festival can be operationally successful and still be economically unsuccessful,” it warned.

The forum’s letter, dated August 17, 2026, was addressed to the MEC responsible for the department, Zanele Sifuba, and copied to arts portfolio committee chairperson in the provincial legislature, Zama Sigwebela.

Waning private-sector participation

According to the forum, Macufe historically attracted more than 50 000 visitors during its peak years between 2008 and 2019, while major liquor, telecommunications, financial services, automotive and consumer brands previously competed to associate themselves with the festival.

But the industry body says the commercial environment has changed.

“In 2026, we are witnessing a very different environment, where private-sector participation appears extremely limited,” the forum said.

The organisation questioned why major brands no longer viewed Macufe as an attractive investment platform.

“Why are major brands no longer seeing Macufe as an attractive investment platform?” it asked, adding that the province needed to determine, “What are we going to do differently to change that?”

The forum said the festival should be repositioned from a government-funded cultural event into an economic development platform involving tourism, hospitality, transport, retail and creative industries.

“MACUFE should not simply return as another government-funded festival. It should return as an economic platform.”

Government’s facilitator role

It criticised what it described as limited engagement between government and industry practitioners, saying previous attempts to establish discussions with officials had “largely been met with resistance or rejection”.

The forum argued that government should facilitate growth rather than compete with private operators.

“Government has an important role to play in facilitating, funding, regulating and supporting the events economy. However, government should not inadvertently become a competitor to the very events and businesses it is expected to develop,” it said.

It said local events companies already possessed the expertise needed to grow the sector.

“These businesses employ people. They pay suppliers. They hire artists. They rent equipment,” the forum said, adding that they also support hotels, advertising companies, security firms and small businesses.

Role players propose formation of Macufe Industry Advisory Council

The industry body proposed the establishment of a Macufe Industry Advisory Council involving event companies, tourism authorities, municipalities, hospitality businesses, sponsors, broadcasters and other stakeholders.

It stressed that the proposed structure was not aimed at securing contracts.

“We are not approaching the department to demand appointments, tenders or preferential treatment,” the forum said.

“We are asking for something far more important: a seat at the table where the future of our industry is being discussed.”

The forum also called for Macufe to be measured against economic outcomes, including tourism spending, job creation, private investment and opportunities for local businesses.

It proposed a Free State Events Industry Growth Strategy, including a sponsorship framework, a commercialisation plan for Macufe, a provincial events calendar and an economic impact measurement system.

The warning comes as the province prepares for Macufe 2026, scheduled for September 3 to 13.

Call for stakeholders meeting

The forum has requested an urgent meeting with the MEC, senior departmental officials, supply chain representatives and economic development structures.

“We believe that this meeting should not be another ceremonial engagement. It should be a frank, honest and solutions-driven conversation about the future of Macufe and the Free State events economy,” it said.

The organisation warned that the province’s challenge was bigger than one festival.

“The Free State needs collaboration, not competition,” it said.