Macufe booking drama splits Free State government

A storm has erupted within the Free State Department of Sport, Arts and Culture over the proposed booking of acclaimed singer and performer Thandiswa Mazwai for this year’s Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe), amid allegations that her performance fee was inflated during negotiations.

Mazwai, widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most influential post-apartheid artists, is among the headline acts reportedly being considered for the festival, which is scheduled to take place in Bloemfontein next month.

The controversy centres on claims that officials involved in the procurement process allegedly sought to inflate the artist’s booking fee to more than R1-million. The matter reportedly surfaced during an executive committee (Exco) meeting held in Bloemfontein last Wednesday, where provincial MECs and senior officials were briefed on preparations for the annual cultural showcase.

Executive meeting raises questions

According to sources familiar with the meeting, Chief Director of Arts Affairs Vincent Khetha informed attendees that Mazwai’s management had demanded R1.3-million for two appearances during the festival, including the main Macufe event and the Divas Music Festival.

The figure reportedly drew immediate scrutiny from some members of the executive committee, who questioned how the amount had escalated from previous years.

One insider alleged that concerns were raised over whether the quoted amount reflected the artist’s actual fee, with suggestions that the price may have been deliberately inflated.

“When the figure was presented, several members expressed shock and requested clarity on how it was determined. Comparisons were made with previous bookings, and questions were raised about the procurement process,” the source said.

Procurement process under the spotlight

A second source within the department claimed the issue was debated within supply chain management structures responsible for artist appointments.

According to the source, officials later informed MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Zanele Sifuba that Mazwai’s management had in fact quoted approximately R960 000, excluding travel and accommodation costs. Even at that level, some officials reportedly felt the amount remained excessive.

The controversy has also reignited concerns about the department’s procurement practices, particularly regarding the appointment of artists and service providers for major events.

Officials have called for greater scrutiny of the process, arguing that the absence of formally appointed service providers and reliance on internal officials to manage bookings could create opportunities for irregularities.

Khetha rejects corruption claims

Responding to the allegations, Khetha strongly denied any wrongdoing and rejected suggestions that he was involved in negotiating performance fees with Mazwai or her representatives.

He emphasised that artist procurement falls under the department’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) unit and said he has had no direct or indirect contact with the artist or her management regarding contractual arrangements.

“The allegations against me relating to the procurement of Thandiswa Mazwai are baseless,” Khetha said.

He explained that the figures presented at the executive committee meeting formed part of projected expenditure estimates rather than final contractual commitments.

Budget figures were projections, says official

Khetha said his presentation was delivered in the absence of the department’s chief financial officer, who would ordinarily present budget matters.

According to him, the amount associated with Mazwai’s potential booking represented a projected budget allocation while negotiations between SCM and the artist’s management were still ongoing.

“There was never any conclusion that the department had committed itself to paying the amount referred to during the presentation,” he said.

Khetha further stated that no final offer had been made by either party and that the outcome of the negotiations remained subject to discussions between SCM officials and the artist’s representatives.

He added that budgets for major artists typically include additional costs such as accommodation, transport and related expenses, all of which are considered during contract negotiations.

Questions were sent to Mazwai’s management regarding the allegations and the reported fee negotiations. However, no response had been received by the time of publication.

As Macufe preparations continue, the dispute is likely to place increased focus on procurement processes within the department and how major entertainment contracts are negotiated and approved. The outcome of the ongoing discussions could determine whether one of South Africa’s most celebrated performers ultimately takes to the Macufe stage next month.