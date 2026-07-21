IDAC boss Johnson produces full medical certificate at Madlanga Commission

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, arrived at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday morning, producing her full medical certificate to confirm that she had been hospitalised when she failed to appear before the commission last week.

Although the commission postponed her evidence because of her reported medical emergency, it stressed at the time that the certificate provided little information beyond declaring her unfit to testify. “This is one of those medical certificates that are useless. But we know that Advocate Johnson is not here,” said commission chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

On Tuesday, however, the commission accepted Johnson’s complete medical records for the official record and indicated that it would not be taking the matter any further.

“The commission will not be taking any issue with the medical certificate. It is received for record purposes,” evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello told the commission.

Allegations of abuse of office

Johnson has been invited to testify following damning allegations by several witnesses that she may have abused her office while heading the anti-corruption directorate.

Her evidence is expected to focus on allegations surrounding her handling of a sensitive criminal investigation involving senior Crime Intelligence officials, including claims that investigative information was improperly shared before investigators had completed key stages of their probe.

The allegations have placed the country’s anti-corruption chief under intense scrutiny and made her one of the commission’s most anticipated witnesses.

The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate allegations of interference, misconduct and failures within law enforcement agencies, particularly claims involving political influence, organised crime and the integrity of criminal investigations.

Johnson’s testimony, which began on Tuesday morning after her medical records were formally accepted, is continuing before the commission.

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