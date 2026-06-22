IEC records 2.9 million registrations over weekend

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has recorded 2.9-million registration transactions during the voter registration weekend.

This reflects a marked increase in civic participation ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Young people aged between 16 and 29 accounted for 785 078 registrations. Women made up the majority at 59%, compared to 41% for men.

Significant rise

IEC Chief Executive Officer Sy Mamabolo said the figure represents a significant rise from the 1.7-million transactions recorded during a comparable registration period ahead of the 2021 elections.

The latest registration drive comes as the country prepares for the local government elections scheduled for November 4.

“General voter registration drives ahead of the election serve at least two purposes. The first is to enlist new entrance onto the voter’s roll. The second purpose is to enable registered voters to inspect their details and, if necessary, to update them to ensure they are assigned to voting districts in the wards in which they live.

“This is significant because in local government elections, there is no statutory opportunity for a voter to vote at a voting station in which they are not registered,” said Mamabolo.

First-time registrations

The registration weekend has pushed the total number of registered voters to 28.5-million. However, Mamabolo pointed out that the voters’ roll has also been affected by mortality, with approximately 1.3-million names removed.

Of the total transactions recorded over the weekend, 477 174 were first-time registrations, while updates to voter registration details accounted for the bulk at 2.4-million.

Mamabolo said the total website visits recorded during the two-day registration period were 12 million.

He also reminded South Africans that the online registration portal would be available until the official proclamation of the local government elections.

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