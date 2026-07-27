Judge in Cat Matlala trial turns down accused’s bid to skip parts of trial due to studies

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed an application by accused number five, Nthabiseng Nzama, to be excused from attending portions of an ongoing trial in which evidence unrelated to the charges she faces is being presented.

Nzama is the fifth accused in the murder case involving alleged criminal boss and controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his wife.

Attending daily would put strain on her education

In an affidavit filed before the court, Nzama said she is a student and that being required to attend court every day while evidence unrelated to her charges is heard places an unnecessary burden on her education without advancing the interests of justice.

She stated that her legal representative would continue attending the proceedings on her behalf and that she was only seeking to be excused during portions of the trial that do not involve the charges against her.

Advocate Timothy Chauke, representing Nzama, argued that his client is charged with only three counts and that the state has not yet reached the stage where it will call witnesses relating to those charges.

Presiding Judge Cassim Moosa questioned why the issue had not been addressed during pre-trial proceedings.

“Was this not canvassed during the pre-trial? Were you not aware that the state would be calling 48 witnesses?” the judge asked.

Prosecution did not oppose the application

State prosecutor Advocate Elize le Roux informed the court that the prosecution did not oppose the application. Legal representatives for the other accused also indicated that they had no objection.

Despite the lack of opposition, Judge Moosa ruled that the application did not satisfy the legal requirements set out in Section 159.

“Having carefully considered the application before the court, it does not meet the necessary threshold as set out in Section 159, despite the concession of the State,” Judge Moosa said.

“It is ordered that the application for the relief sought by accused number five be hereby refused.”

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