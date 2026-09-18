Kempton Park murders: Still no confirmation of a link after fourth victim is IDed

The family of 28-year-old Gracious Nkomo has identified her as one of the women whose bodies were discovered in Ekurhuleni, bringing the number of victims positively identified by their families to four.

Nkomo was the third woman whose body was found in the Kempton Park area on 10 September. Her body was discovered along the R21, partially clothed. Her family identified her at the Germiston Mortuary on Thursday.

Her identification comes as police investigate the deaths of nine women whose bodies have been discovered across Ekurhuleni since July.

Gracious Nkomo

For families, the identification has brought some certainty but also deepened the pain of losing loved ones in violent and unexplained circumstances. Some of the bodies were discovered in a decomposed state, making identification particularly difficult.

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Police have not confirmed a link

Police have not officially confirmed that the cases are linked.

What has raised concern among investigators and the public are similarities between some of the cases. The victims are predominantly women in their 20s and 30s, while several bodies were found naked or partially clothed.

The bodies of Elizabeth Moselakgomo, Itumeleng Kekana, Dineo Motapane and Gracious Nkomo were discovered in different locations across the Ekurhuleni area, including near roads and open spaces.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police has previously cautioned against claiming that the cases are connected before investigators establish such a link.

SAPS has nevertheless deployed a multidisciplinary team involving specialist detectives, forensic experts, tracking resources, K9 units and investigative psychology.

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Ramaphosa orders urgent investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed law-enforcement agencies to prioritise the investigations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the killings had caused fear and uncertainty, particularly among women, and said authorities were working urgently to establish the facts and bring those responsible to justice.

“I have directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice,” Ramaphosa said.

Ninth body discovered

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The investigation intensified further on Thursday after police discovered the body of a ninth woman in Dawn Park, Boksburg.

The woman, believed to be about 30, had not yet been identified. Preliminary information indicated that her body may have been dumped at the location rather than the killing having taken place there.

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