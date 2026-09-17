East Rand deaths climb to nine, as police offer reward for information

The number of women found dead in and around the city of Ekurhuleni since July has risen to nine, as police intensify investigations into a series of killings that may be connected.

The latest victim was discovered in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, with preliminary findings indicating that her body had been dumped at the site, Gauteng acting provincial commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said on Thursday.

“The unfortunate incident just came to our knowledge this morning, where a +-30-year-old was found dead and naked. The preliminary information has revealed that the body was dumped there,” said Kekana.

Police are investigating whether the deaths form part of a linked pattern. The deaths have prompted growing concern across the East Rand, particularly after several of the victims were found naked, with some discovered in isolated areas.

Women found naked with bruises

The first victim was a 37-year-old woman whose body was discovered naked and bound with cable ties in an open field near the R21 in Kempton Park on July 15. A suspect was arrested a few days later.

READ MORE: Kempton Park killings: ‘We’ve been robbed’, says Itumeleng Kekana’s family

Two days later, 32-year-old Itumeleng Kekana was reported missing. Her body was found on Great North Road in Pomona, Kempton Park, on August 3.

On August 24, police found the partially clothed body of another 32-year-old woman near the R21, also in Kempton Park.

The investigation widened last Monday when the body of a woman believed to be in her late 20s was discovered in a river in Clayville, near Mall of Tembisa on September 7.

Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo, 38, was among the latest victims. The mother had gone for her usual afternoon run the previous Wednesday but never returned home. Her partially clothed body was discovered behind a hotel in Rhodesfield on Saturday, September 12.

ALSO READ: Body of missing runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo positively identified

Police also reported the recovery of two women’s bodies, found in Olifantsfontein on September 7 and September 14. One of the women was partially naked and bruised.

On September 15, a woman in her 30s was found naked near a church in KwaThema, Springs. Kekana said preliminary findings by pathologists indicated that she had been strangled. She has been identified as Dineo Evelyn Motapane.

Reward put up by police

As concern over the deaths mount, police announced a R400,000 reward for information that could help crack the case, urging anyone with information about the killings to come forward.

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