King Misuzulu: ‘Let no blood be spilt, let no one be beaten’

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has urged the Zulu nation not to harm any foreign national.

He was speaking at the International Day of Yoga in Durban on Sunday.

This is amid anti-illegal immigration marches throughout the country. On June 30, March and March is set to lead a national shutdown demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa.

March and March describes itself as a “citizen-led movement advocating for stronger immigration enforcement”. It seeks to protect opportunities for South African citizens, it says.

“I plead with you Zulu nation; I request you, let no blood be spilt. Don’t beat them (foreign nationals)”, said the King.

King Misuzulu revealed that he had spoken to the leaders of the march, including Phakel’ umthakathi, real name Nkosikhona Ndabandaba and Ngizwe Mchunu about maintaining peace.

‘Let no one be beaten’

“Let no one be beaten,” King Misuzulu repeated.

“No one wants to feel pain,” he added.

The King said that people are always looking for greener pastures for the sake of their families. Some are in South Africa out of desperation due to poverty in their own countries, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi visited the King at the KwaZulu Royal House on Sunday.

The department of justice said this was part of government’s efforts to manage migration, and strengthen collaboration with traditional leadership.

Read More:

SANTACO distances itself from illegal migration shutdown

ANC in three-front push to contain immigration anger

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content