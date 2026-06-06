Kwazikwakhe Sibiya distances himself from handling of 541kg cocaine bust

Lt-Col Kwazikwakhe Sibiya of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit in KwaZulu-Natal has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the controversial 541kg cocaine seizure in Isipingo.

He insisted that his role in the operation was limited and that key decisions rested with senior officers.

Sibiya, who appeared before the Madlanga Commission on Friday, is the same officer Col Gavin Jacob selected to participate in the June 2021 operation. Jacob previously testified that he included Sibiya in the team because of their good working relationship.

In his evidence, however, Sibiya acknowledged that before June 22, 2021 he had no experience in drug-bust operations.

‘Col Jacob called the shots’

Throughout his testimony, Sibiya placed responsibility for crime scene management and exhibit handling on Col Jacob, the designated scene commander, and Warrant Officer Livingstone Mpangase.

“I acted under Colonel Jacob’s instructions throughout the operation. The decisions regarding the crime scene and the handling of exhibits were the responsibility of those in command,” Sibiya said.

Sibiya testified that after the cocaine seized at Durban Harbour was transported to the SAPS facility in Port Shepstone, the storage keys were left with General Lesetja Senona. He further stated that Jacob subsequently went on leave following the operation.

Handling of drug samples

A significant issue raised during the hearing concerned the handling of drug samples destined for forensic testing.

According to Sibiya, he handed five cocaine samples to Jacob sometime between June 26 and July 1, 2021 at Jacob’s office. His testimony places the samples in Jacob’s possession several days before they were delivered to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Jacob previously told the commission that he only submitted the samples for forensic analysis on July 5, 2021.

The discrepancy leaves an unexplained gap in the chain of custody, with questions remaining about where the samples were stored during that period and whether exhibit-handling procedures were followed.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga challenged Sibiya on whether he had allowed himself to be used as a pawn during the operation.

Sibiya rejected the suggestion that he acted independently, reiterating that he was following instructions from Jacob.

“Col Jacob was in charge of the operation. From an operational perspective, he had the authority to deviate from regulations if there was a valid reason for doing so,” he responded.

Sibiya ‘thrown at the deep end’

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo pressed Sibiya on why he never questioned his inclusion in a major drug operation despite lacking previous experience in narcotics investigations.

Sibiya responded that officers from different units frequently assisted one another and that his participation did not strike him as unusual.

“I did not see any reason to question my involvement. It was common for members from different units to support each other during operations,” he said.

Khumalo later suggested that Jacob and Mpangase may have deliberately chosen Sibiya because his lack of experience would make him less likely to challenge decisions that departed from established procedures.

Sibiya said he could not speculate on the reasons for his selection.

“I trusted Col Jacob and Warrant Officer Mpangase as senior officials. I believed they were carrying out their duties properly and acting with the intention of doing the right thing.”

Removal of cocaine from the scene

The commission also examined the decision to remove the cocaine from the scene.

Evidence before the inquiry showed that the 27 bags containing the 541kg cocaine consignment occupied only about one and a half parking bays at the Isipingo police station.

Commissioners questioned whether a similar amount of space could not have been found at the Crime Intelligence CHC depot, allowing the exhibits to remain at the scene.

Sibiya defended the decision, arguing that investigators required additional room to unpack the bags and count the individual cocaine bricks.

“We needed sufficient space to unpack the exhibits and conduct the counting process,” he said.

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