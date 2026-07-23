Lesedi FM on-air preacher arrested for drunk, reckless driving

Respected Lesedi FM religious broadcaster and preacher Pastor Matebesi Lakaje spent two nights in police cells after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and driving recklessly following a crash in Qwaqwa, Free State, on Sunday.

Lakaje, a nephew of former controversial Maluti-a-Phofung mayor Masechaba Lakaje-Mosia, is well known for his sermons during Lesedi FM’s annual Mantsoe a Supileng (Seven Sayings) Easter broadcasts.

He was arrested after allegedly crashing his sunset-orange metallic BMW 3 Series into the rear of a Toyota Etios on Koos Mota Road in Namahadi village, near Charles Mopeli Stadium, dislodging the vehicle’s bumper.

According to sources, the Etios was being driven by a woman who reported the incident at Namahadi police station.

“A woman arrived at Namahadi police station crying to open a case against Moruti Matebesi. She said her vehicle had been hit from behind by a BMW driven by the Lesedi FM preacher and alleged that he fled the scene,” a police source said.

Pastor ‘appeared intoxicated’

The source alleged that while the complainant was being assisted, Lakaje arrived at the police station intending to open his own case.

“He appeared intoxicated. When officers informed him that he would be breathalysed, he asked to use the bathroom. Two officers accompanied him, but he suddenly ran away.” said the sources.

Police sources further alleged that Lakaje slapped one of the officers while attempting to evade arrest.

“He tried to outrun the police, but they caught him and placed him under arrest,” another source said.

Lakaje spent Sunday and Monday nights in custody before appearing in the Puthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless or negligent driving.

Eastern Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring confirmed the arrest, saying Lakaje was charged with drunk driving and reckless or negligent driving.

The arrest comes just months after Lakaje captivated millions of listeners during Lesedi FM’s Good Friday Mantsoe a Supileng broadcast, where he preached about God’s rejection of sin.

Out on bail

Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane confirmed Lakaje’s court appearance.

“The accused appeared in court and the matter was postponed to 14 September for further investigation. He is out on bail,” Senokoatsane said.

When approached for comment, Lakaje initially declined to discuss the matter.

“If the case has been postponed, I shouldn’t be talking to you because the matter is before the court,” he said.

‘I am Skhumkhani’

He later denied being Lakaje.

“You are talking to the wrong person. I am Skhumkhani. Heeeh banna,” he said.

On Thursday, Lakaje spoke to this publication and stated that he panicked when he received a call from this reporter on Wednesday night, hence, he had decided to disown his name and called himself Skhumkhani.

“Honestly, I panicked when you called me yesterday (Wednesday). Yes, I was arrested, however I would like us to talk about this matter like brothers. I messed up and I own up to my mistake. Please forgive me,” said Lakaje.

Responding to a media enquiry, the SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said that on-air presenters across the SABC’s radio stations are contracted as independent contractors and are not employees of the public broadcaster.

“It should be noted that presenters who are contracted as independent contractors operate as freelancers, and thus, they are free agents who do not exclusively provide their services to the SABC.

“The SABC will allow the legal process to take its course and afford the individual the opportunity to deal with the matter through the appropriate forums. Therefore, the SABC will neither pre-empt the outcome of the legal process nor speculate on how it would react to the outcome of such a legal process. As the matter is currently before the courts, the SABC will not comment further,” said Ngubane.

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