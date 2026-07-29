Lt-Gen Sizakhele Dyantyi appointed new Western Cape police commissioner

The Western Cape has a new provincial police commissioner in Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi.

Dyantyi is taking over at a time when the province grapples with gang violence, organised crime and extortion. Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane announced Dyantyi’s appointment on Wednesday.

Dimpane said Dyantyi assumes office against the backdrop of persistent violent crime despite recent improvements in some crime categories.

‘Country’s most complex crime environments’

“The appointment comes at a time when the Western Cape continues to confront one of the country’s most complex crime environments,” Dimpane said.

While the latest quarterly crime statistics showed declines in several priority crimes, Dimpane said entrenched gang violence, organised crime, illegal firearms, drug trafficking and extortion remained major threats.

She said Dyantyi would oversee policing across six districts and 152 police stations. Dimpane said Dyantyi should improve safety, protect lives, strengthen business confidence and support economic growth.

Dyantyi replaces Lt-General Thembisile Patekile, who recently retired.

In the SAPS since 1994

Dyantyi joined the SAPS in 1994 after graduating from the Maleoskop Police Training College. He began as a student constable at Elliot police station before serving in the K9 Unit as a dog handler.

He has since held senior leadership positions in both the Eastern and Western Cape, including station commander, cluster commander, provincial head of crime prevention and district commissioner. His postings have included Paarl, Mbekweni, Vredendal, the Overberg, Mthatha, Queenstown, Tygerberg, Nyanga and, most recently, the West Coast district.

“His career reflects a leader who understands policing from the ground up. A leader who has commanded police stations, managed districts, confronted gang violence, led operational interventions and a leader who understands both the challenges and the opportunities that define policing in the Western Cape,” said Dimpane.

Dyantyi will officially assume office on 1 August.