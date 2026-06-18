Madlanga rules Hawks analyst testify in-camera over R300m drug bust

The testimony of a Hawks analyst known only as Witness J will be heard entirely in camera by the Madlanga Commission. This means members of the media and the public will not be permitted to attend the proceedings.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled on Thursday that Witness J’s application for a closed hearing be granted.

Advocate Thabang Pooe, representing the commission’s evidence leaders, told the inquiry that they supported the application.

Evidence relating to Aeroton drug bust

Witness J is expected to provide evidence relating to the 2021 Aeroton drug bust. The drugs had a street value of R300-million.

His testimony will focus on the analysis of data extracted from the cellphones of suspects arrested in connection with the operation.

While the proceedings will take place behind closed doors, the commission has directed its evidence leaders to make a transcript of the in-camera testimony available to the media by no later than Monday, June 22.

Following the ruling, the commission adjourned its public proceedings for the day, with commissioners set to spend the remainder of the session hearing Witness J’s evidence in private.

Nku’s testimony postponed

Meanwhile, the testimony of alleged police informer Itumeleng Nku has been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed next week.

Nku had been scheduled to appear before the commission on Thursday.

However, Advocate Pooe requested a postponement, explaining that Nku’s evidence is expected to take longer than a single day to complete.

The commission granted the request, paving the way for his testimony to be heard at a later stage next week.

Nku’s anticipated appearance is expected to draw significant attention, given his alleged role as a police informer and the relevance of his evidence to matters under investigation by the commission.

He is the man who allegedly informed suspended Gauteng Traffic police boss Samuel Mashaba about the drugs that were being transported from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.

READ MORE: Gauteng Traffic Police boss Samuel Mashaba admits receiving money from informant

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