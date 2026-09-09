Mapisa-Nqakula needs medical attention after bribe testimony

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s testimony was cut short on Wednesday after she needed medical attention.

Mapisa-Nqakula spent the third day on the witness stand as the Pretoria High Court examines financial records linked to payments she allegedly received from a defence contractor.

The court focused on discrepancies in transaction records as Mapisa-Nqakula continued giving evidence in her defence against 12 corruption charges and one count of money laundering.

The financial records form a key part of the state’s case, which alleges that Mapisa-Nqakula received millions of rands from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between 2016 and 2019. It is alleged that she demanded a R2-million bribe from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Ntsondwana-Ndhlovu to secure her husband’s promotion.

Financial discrepancies

The financial statements showed that some transaction references did not correspond with the dates of her trips.

She told the court that the references were ordinarily meant to reflect the date of travel, date of return, month and year. However, some debit transactions did not follow the standard format.

Mapisa-Nqakula attributed the discrepancies to administrative delays, saying her assistants sometimes submitted supporting documents late, while the finance department could also take time to process them.

READ MORE: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: ‘ANC abused majority in Phala Phala vote’

She denied soliciting or receiving bribes.

One of the allegations is that Mapisa-Nqakula asked Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu for the equivalent of R150 000 in US dollars, allegedly saying she needed the money to buy items for renovations (curtains) of her home.

She has denied the allegation.

“I do not have curtains that cost that amount of money or even less. I do not mind having the plan of my house, the before and after, displayed here in court to show that. My curtains I bought them overseas (New York),” she explained.

She is fatigued

Mapisa-Nqakula’s lawyer, Adv Siyabulela Maphoma, said she was tired.

“The main issue is the fact that she is tired. She went to consult with her doctor because it was almost visible that she is not okay. She was noticed by the court on Tuesday that she was fatigued; we need to remember the fact that we are stretching over to two months of proceedings,” said Maphoma.

The case is expected to proceed on Thursday.

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