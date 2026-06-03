Media giant Canal+ lists on JSE to deepen African footprint

French media company Canal+ has officially listed on the JSE in a secondary listing, allowing its shares to be traded on more than one market.

The listing follows the company’s debut on the London Stock Exchange 18 months ago and makes Canal+ the only global media and entertainment group to be listed on both exchanges.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday, Maxime Saada, Canal+ group chief executive, said the JSE listing reflects the company’s strategy to connect Africa and Europe. He described the dual listing as a way to “build a bridge between the thriving creative economies of Africa and Europe”.

Saada said the decision to list on the JSE was part of the company’s commitment during its process to acquire MultiChoice. He said the exchange represents the financial heart of Africa and that the listing aligns the company with African investors, partners and audiences.

He added that the move will help increase the company’s shareholder base and support its long-term growth ambitions.

Canal+ currently has around 40-million subscribers worldwide. Saada said the company aims to grow this number significantly in the coming years, with a target of reaching 50-million and eventually 100-million subscribers.

Canal+ JSE Listing: A Unique Business Model

He described Canal+ as a unique business, combining global reach with strong roots in both Africa and Europe. The company generates around €9-billion (R170-billion) in revenue and benefits from long-term customer relationships, with many subscribers remaining loyal for decades.

Saada emphasised that Canal+ aims to deliver high-quality entertainment to its audiences, saying the company stands out because of its mix of local and global content, offering viewers both familiar stories and international productions.

“Africa is home to countless powerful stories that have yet to be told. Stories rooted in its cultures, its languages, its identities. Stories the world has not fully discovered yet.

“Our presence in Africa is not merely strategic, it is creative at its core. It gives us a unique opportunity to work hand in hand with local talent to bring those stories to life and to ensure they travel far beyond the continent. Through our global production and distribution capacities, there is no question their appeal will go far beyond Africa,” said Saada.

He explained that Canal+ sees its role as helping bring these stories to life and sharing them with the world. The company is already working with local talent across the continent and plans to expand these efforts.

He said Canal+ currently produces around 35 000 hours of content each year across Africa, including drama, sport and films. The company plans to grow this to more than 100 000 hours over the next three years, bringing more African stories to screens.

Strategic Investment in African Training and Development

To support this growth, Canal+ is investing in training and development. Through its Canal+ University programme, the company aims to provide 400 000 hours of training each year and support around 7 000 trainees across Africa. It is also working with the MultiChoice Talent Factory, which has already trained nearly 500 young filmmakers.

JSE Classification and Impact on South African Investors

Phuthuma Nhleko, JSE chairperson, said the listing highlights stronger links between global capital and Africa’s growing investment opportunities.

He said the listing shows confidence in South African and African markets and noted that it allows local investors to remain involved in the media sector after MultiChoice’s delisting.

“The South African Reserve Bank’s Financial Surveillance Department has classified the Canal+ listing as “domestic”, enabling South African investors to continue holding and trading their shares on the JSE register without impacting negatively their foreign portfolio allowances.

“That classification matters for South African institutions, retirement savers, and investors seeking continued exposure to a business with substantial African operations and a wider global footprint,” said Nhleko.

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