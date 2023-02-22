Men nabbed for possession of guns, ammunition in Western Cape

Two men aged between 25 and 46 are due at the Wynberg magistrate’s court in the Western Cape for unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The duo was arrested by members of the Maitland flying squad following a tip-off.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, spokesperson for the police, said officers searched premises in Hanover Park and found a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition. Other premises in the vicinity were also searched and a magazine with 24 rounds of a 9mm firearm was found.

In an unrelated matter this week, the police in Strand, also in the Western Cape, arrested a 26-year-old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs in Fink Street.

The suspect was nabbed during a stop-and-search operation aimed at combating gang violence in the area. The man, who was sitting on a pavement with another unknown person, was arrested after he took off running when he spotted the police approaching.

“A chase ensued and the suspect was apprehended. He was searched and a pistol, ammunition and drugs were found in his possession,” said Twigg.

The man is expected to appear at the Strand magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Competition:

To enter details to stand a chance to win tickets to Podcast and Chill with Black Coffee, please click here:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author