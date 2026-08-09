Mic drop or nap stop? DJ denies on-air sleep claims

Lesedi FM listeners tuning in for the Dikalaneng Weekend show were treated to a graveyard experience — dead silence in the wee hours of Sunday (August 2) — before the station’s programmed backup music kicked in.
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- Lesedi FM's Dikalaneng Weekend show experienced a live broadcast disruption on August 2, resulting in an extended period of dead silence before backup music played.
- An insider alleged that presenter Matshokgo Mahloko fell asleep during the show, though this claim could not be independently verified.
- Security guards at the Bloemfontein studio noticed the silence and alerted the station's business and programmes managers about the issue.
- SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane confirmed the broadcast disruption, apologized to listeners, and declined to comment on internal employee matters.
- Mahloko denied any knowledge of the incident, stating his show proceeded without glitches and expressed intent to clarify the situation with management.