Micah Reddy safe, returning to South Africa after Djibouti detention

South African investigative journalist Micah Reddy is set return to South Africa after being detained in Djibouti for several days, his family has confirmed.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Reddy’s family said they were relieved to confirm that he was returning home “unharmed”.

The family said Reddy had been in the custody of Djiboutian authorities from about 1pm on Saturday, September 19.

“Despite numerous efforts to establish his whereabouts and condition, no official information was provided until today,” the family said.

Reddy, who is the Africa coordinator at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), had been in Djibouti on assignment when contact with him was lost.

His local fixer and colleague, Kooki Mahmoud, was also detained alongside him, according to the family. Mahmoud has since been released without charge.

READ: Missing SA journalist Micah Reddy’s family says they don’t have any clear updates

The family said the past few days had been “interminable and devastating”, as they, Reddy’s colleagues, media organisations, diplomatic representatives and press freedom groups attempted to establish the men’s whereabouts and condition.

The family said it was particularly grateful to the South African and UK governments, diplomatic missions and multilateral bodies that worked to establish Reddy’s whereabouts and obtain information about his welfare.

They also thanked the ICIJ, civil society and media organisations, journalists, friends, family members and members of the public who supported efforts to secure his return.

“We are profoundly grateful that, for our family, this story has a safe and happy ending,” the statement said.

Reddy was not reporting on Djibouti

The family also sought to clarify the nature of Reddy’s work while he was in the country.

“At the time he was detained, he was not in Djibouti reporting on the country or its government,” they said.

Reddy’s detention had sparked concern among colleagues and international press freedom organisations, particularly after his whereabouts could not initially be confirmed.

The ICIJ had previously reported that Reddy was believed to be in custody and that the matter was linked to media accreditation.

The family’s latest statement now confirms that he was detained by Djiboutian authorities, although it does not provide further details about the specific circumstances that led to his detention or what happened during the period he was held.

The family also thanked Reddy’s legal representatives, who they said had worked hard to secure his return.

‘A safe and happy ending’

Reddy’s disappearance had prompted an international effort to establish his whereabouts, with his family previously appealing for information about his safety.

The family said the experience had highlighted the anguish faced by families whose loved ones go missing.

“Waiting for news of a loved one whose whereabouts and wellbeing are unknown is unimaginably painful,” they said, extending their thoughts to families around the world experiencing similar uncertainty.

The family has asked media colleagues to respect their privacy until they are ready to share further information.

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