MK Party official, husband survive shooting as suspect appears in court

A 27-year-old man has appeared in the Ndwedwe District Court in connection with the attempted murder of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party Ilembe District secretary, Zanele Mbhamali and her husband.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said the accused, Velile Ntshangase, appeared in court on Monday facing two counts of attempted murder following his arrest by the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team.

Case postponed to August 3

The case was postponed to August 3 to allow Ntshangase to secure legal representation.

According to the SAPS, the charges stem from a shooting incident on June 23. It is alleged that Mbhamali and her husband were travelling home along Road P100 towards Ndwedwe at about 10.30 pm when unknown suspects opened fire on their vehicle.

Police said members of the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) received the case docket on July 10 and launched an investigation that led to Ntshangase’s arrest.

Second suspect linked to case shot and killed

Investigators also uncovered information linking a second suspect to the case. However, police said the individual was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his residence on June 29, shortly after returning home from work.

SAPS said investigations into that killing are continuing.

The PKTT, which investigates politically related murders and attempted murders in KwaZulu-Natal, is continuing its investigation into the attack on Mbhamali and her husband.

No further arrests have been announced.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest and court appearance, adding that investigations remain ongoing.

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