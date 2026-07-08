MK Party provincial offices in Polokwane, Limpopo locked up due to unpaid rent

It is not raining but pouring in thunder for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, which is the official opposition in the South African Parliament.

The MK Party, which is led by the former South African president Jacob Zuma, holds 58 seats in the National Assembly, making it the third-largest political party in the country, sitting directly behind the ANC and the DA. The party is facing an internal crisis of shaky leadership, not sparring its structures from provinces from drama.

On Tuesday, Sunday World reported that the provincial offices of the party in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, had been locked up by the landlord after it had failed to honour its rental agreement.

Rental woes spread

Today, we can reveal that it is not only in Durban where the party is facing a crunch caused by financial difficulties, as the landlord of the building rented by MK Party at 7 Albatross Centre on 19 Market Street in the Polokwane CBD, has kicked out the organisation from the property for failing to pay rent.

MK Party utilised the building as its constituency office in the province, however, party insiders claimed that everyone who works for the organisation was kicked out more than three months ago after challenges of paying rental money for the space rented arose.

The building also has the National Development Agency as its tenant, among other entities renting a space.