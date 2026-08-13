Mpumalanga Education CFO fired over R91 000-a-laptop scandal

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has fired its chief financial officer Thokozile Ntuli over the infamous procurement of 22 laptops invoiced at a staggering R91 482.50 each.

Education MEC Lindi Masina confirmed Ntuli’s dismissal before the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on education on Wednesday, bringing another dramatic turn to a scandal that has haunted the department for more than a year.

The department spent R2,020,883.45 on the controversial procurement, which included 22 Dell laptops, accessories and a printer.http://Mpumalanga educationTablets, new schools boost Mpumalanga education driveTablets, new schools boost Mpumalanga education drive

At R91 482.50 for each laptop, the deal raised eyebrows and eventually triggered a forensic investigation ordered by Premier Mandla Ndlovu after a whistleblower raised the alarm.

“Following the conclusion of an internal disciplinary process relating to the matter commonly referred to as the 22-laptop matter, the Departmental Chief Financial Officer, Mrs Thokozile Ntuli, has been relieved of her duties,” Masina told lawmakers.

Ntuli retains right to appeal

Masina said Ntuli retained the right to appeal or review the decision and consequently declined to discuss the merits of the disciplinary case.

The scandal first exploded after questions emerged over how taxpayers ended up footing the enormous bill.

The subsequent forensic investigation found procurement irregularities and recommended consequence management against officials involved.

Wrong laptops delivered

More damagingly, the machines delivered allegedly did not even correspond with those ordered. While the department had procured Dell XPS 15 laptops, investigators found that 20 XPS 13 machines and two XPS 14 laptops were delivered.

The scandal previously resulted in Education HOD Lucy Moyane being placed on precautionary suspension.

Read: Mpumalanga’s R2m laptops saga ends in written warning for education boss

Moyane, however, subsequently returned to work after receiving a warning and was sitting alongside Masina when the MEC announced Ntuli’s departure on Wednesday.

The case, therefore, produced sharply different consequences at the department’s upper reaches.

It also unfolded against a troubled history of financial management.

Former acting CFO Absalom Thela, who later became chief director for physical resources, his daughter Palesa and former acting HOD Jabulani Nkosi were previously arrested by the Hawks in a separate matter.

Department ‘strengthening its systems’

Masina said the department was now strengthening its systems following Ntuli’s departure.

The Office of the Premier has appointed Ndumiso Mokako as acting CFO.

“We welcome the Acting CFO and look forward to his contribution towards strengthening the financial management and administrative systems of the Department during this period,” Masina said.

She said an audit action plan was being implemented to address weaknesses and strengthen internal controls.

“We will continue to exercise greater vigilance over the management of public resources [and] strengthen consequence management where required,” Masina said.