New tourism safety officers for Nelson Mandela Bay

A new group of Tourism Safety Officers has graduated and will soon be deployed across Nelson Mandela Bay’s key tourism hotspots. This is part of ongoing efforts to enhance visitor safety and strengthen the city’s reputation as a premier travel destination.

The officers form part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Coastal Tourism Policing Initiative, a collaborative programme involving the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), the South African Police Service (SAPS), Metro Police and local tourism stakeholders.

Strategic tourism nodes

The newly qualified officers will be stationed at strategic tourism nodes, including the city’s beachfront, where they will work alongside law enforcement agencies to increase visibility, deter criminal activity and improve the overall visitor experience.

The programme equips officers with training in peace officer functions, visitor assistance, incident response and law enforcement coordination. Their deployment is supported by patrol vehicles, communication equipment and structured operational systems funded through a partnership between the TBCSA, via the TOMSA Collaborative Fund, and the MBDA.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Thursday, Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe described the initiative as a major step forward in creating a safer environment for visitors while providing opportunities for local youth.

“The graduation of these Tourism Safety Officers is a significant step in strengthening safety across our tourism precincts while creating opportunities for young people. When visitors feel safe, businesses grow, investment follows and communities benefit. This partnership shows what can be achieved when government, law enforcement and the private sector work together to build a safer and more welcoming Nelson Mandela Bay,” said Lobishe.

‘Safety is a tourism imperative’

TBCSA Chief Executive Officer Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said the programme highlights the importance of industry participation in promoting tourism safety and destination competitiveness.

“Through the TOMSA Collaborative Fund, tourism businesses are investing directly in initiatives that make destinations safer and more competitive. These officers are a tangible example of that investment at work. Safety is not only a public-sector responsibility; it is a tourism imperative. This partnership reflects the industry’s commitment to creating environments where visitors can explore with confidence and local tourism businesses can thrive.”

The graduation of the latest cohort forms part of the municipality’s broader Tourism Safety Plan, aimed at improving security at tourism hotspots while driving economic growth and enhancing the city’s appeal as a competitive tourism destination.

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